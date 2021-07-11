REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HAITI-PRESIDENT

Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president’s killing

One of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, threatening to pitch the impoverished Caribbean country deeper into chaos.

CHINA-NORTHKOREA

Leaders of N.Korea, China vow greater cooperation in face of foreign hostility -KCNA

The leaders of North Korea and China traded messages vowing to strengthen cooperation on the anniversary of their treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries, North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported on Sunday.

BULGARIA-ELECTION

Bulgarians vote in second national election in 3 months amid anger over graft

Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election on Sunday that will decide whether protest parties can form the next government after a decade of political dominance by long-serving premier Boyko Borissov.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-CHARLOTTESVILLE-STATUES

Charlottesville removes Confederate statue at center of deadly 2017 protest

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove it led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a car and killed.

MIAMI-BUILDING

Confirmed death toll in Miami condo collapse reaches 86, mayor says

The number of people confirmed to have been killed in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower last month reached 86, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Saturday.

SPACE-EXPLORATION-VIRGINGALACTIC-TOWN

Drought-hit New Mexico town eyes economic liftoff from Virgin Galactic space launch

As the first passenger rocket plane gears up for takeoff, a sleepy desert town near Spaceport America in New Mexico is hoping for a liftoff from tourism.

BUSINESS

G20-ECONOMY

Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns

An upsurge in new coronavirus variants and poor access to vaccines in developing countries threaten the global economic recovery, finance ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies warned on Saturday.

USA-BIDEN-ANTITRUST

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/PREVIEW

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-COVID-SEYDOUX

Actress Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearances: Variety

James Bond actress Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, where organisers are trying to keep COVID-19 contagion in check, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris, entertainment site Variety reported on Saturday.

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-THE-VELVET-UNDERGROUND

Cannes rock documentary Velvet Underground seeks to inspire new fans

Filmmaker Todd Haynes said he hoped to reach a new generation of fans with a documentary on rock and roll band The Velvet Underground, which includes scenes shot by Andy Warhol that capture the heady creative energy of New York in the 1960s.

SPORTS

SOCCER-COPA-BRA-ARG-REPORT

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, 1st major title in 28 years

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Phillies use big inning to rout BoSox

Jean Segura opened the game with a home run and added a two-run single during an eight-run eighth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies in an 11-2 blowout win over the host Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-BARTY

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

Ash Barty joined an illustrious list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

G20-ECONOMY/YELLEN (TV)

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen holds news conference at G20 economy summit

11 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles speaks on financial stability and climate change at Venice conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on “Financial Stability Board and Climate Change” before the Venice International Conference on Climate Change, in Venice, Italy.

11 Jul 09:20 ET / 13:20 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/FLAG DAY NEWS CONFERENCE (PIX) (TV)

News conference for ‘’Flag Day’’

Director Sean Penn’s film ‘’Flag Day’’ has it’s news conference in Cannes, where it’s competing in the main competition at the 74th edition of the famous film festival.

11 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/DRIVE MY CAR (PIX) (TV)

Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s film premieres in Cannes

Premiere for Cannes competition movie ‘Drive My Car’, from Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/THREE FLOORS PREMIERE (PIX) (TV)

Nanni Moretti presents ‘Three Floors’ in Cannes

Premiere and interviews for Italian director Nanni Moretti’s film ‘Three Floors’ which is screening in-competition at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

11 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/WOMEN IN MOTION AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

Annual Women in Motion Awards take place in Cannes

11 Jul 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/WOMEN IN MOTION AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

Annual Women in Motion Awards take place in Cannes

12 Jul 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGINGALACTIC (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Virgin Galactic’s Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

British billionaire Richard Branson was due on Sunday to climb into his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane and soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space.

Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees strapping in for the ride, has touted the flight as a precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he founded poised to begin commercial operations next year.

11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BULGARIA-ELECTION/EXIT POLLS (PIX) (TV)

Exit polls announced in Bulgaria’s neck-and-neck parliamentary poll

Polls close and exit polls are announced in Bulgaria’s neck-and-neck parliamentary poll. Bulgarians voted in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election just three months after previous poll resulted in a fragmented parliament that failed to produce a working cabinet. Latest opinion polls showed the new anti-establishment party There Is Such a People tied with centre-right GERB ahead of the vote

11 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT