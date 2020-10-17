REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m.SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN Azerbaijan says 12 civilians killed, 40 wounded in Ganja by Armenia shelling

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong activist Grandma Wong says kept back in Shenzhen for 14 months

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong protester dubbed “Grandma Wong” said on Saturday that Chinese authorities kept her in custody for a month and a half across the border in Shenzhen, where she allegedly suffered mental abuse, and then prevented from coming back for over a year.

U.S.

USA-EXECUTION U.S. to carry out first federal execution of a woman in seven decades

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it has scheduled the first federal execution of a woman in almost 70 years, setting a Dec. 8 date to put to death Lisa Montgomery, convicted of a 2004 murder.

USA-ELECTION-MICHIGAN Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in re-election campaign push

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will take his re-election push to Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday before launching a tour of western states to shore up political support as he trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in national polls.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY U.S. retail sales blow expectations in September; dark clouds gathering

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers.

USA-ELECTION-GUNS-STOCKS Shares of gun makers gain as Biden’s lead grows

(Reuters) - Shares of gun makers have been gaining ground as Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads polls, and if he wins the presidential election in November there are expectations of a renewed surge in gun sales that could drive shares even higher.

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS-BIG-HIT-STOCKS BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth

SEOUL (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment Co Ltd, the management agency of South Korean K-pop group BTS, saw its stock fall as much as 23% on Friday, extending losses from its debut the previous day as pricing eased after pre-listing hype.

ATT-WARNER-BROS-TELEVISION Veteran Warner Bros. TV executive Roth to step down next year

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Veteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said in a statement on Friday.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-KAY-SKAGGS Ex-Angels employee indicted in Skaggs’ death A former Los Angeles Angels employee was indicted in the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BELL-CONTRACT Report: Chiefs deal could pay RB Bell $1.69 million Running back Le’Veon Bell’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs carries a low price tag, ESPN reported Friday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Victoria to announce easing measures as coronavirus outbreak subsides

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will on Sunday announce a range of lock-down easing measures as the growth in new infections eases.

18 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi for his first trip abroad since he took office. Japan is among the largest source of foreign investment for Vietnam. Both countries are signatories to an 11-country CPTPP deal that will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific, and are locked in separate maritime disputes with China.

18 Oct

USA-ELECTION/YOUNG VOTERS

Young US voters wanting climate action still prioritize economy, pandemic

The two dozen students who signed up for air pollution expert James Goldstene’s advanced environmental studies class all say they are deeply passionate about fighting climate change. But when it comes to voting in the U.S. presidential election, many said climate change was not their top issue.

While young Americans have filed lawsuits and led protests inspired by Sweden’s teen activist Greta Thunberg to demand climate action in recent years, their priorities in next month’s vote reflect those of the wider electorate: the battered U.S. economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice.

18 Oct