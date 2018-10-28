REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/ 10 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

BRAZIL-ELECTION

Right-wing Bolsonaro confident in Brazil presidential race, allies finish strong

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilians voted on Sunday amid an outpouring of frustration with corruption and crime that was expected to propel Jair Bolsonaro to the presidency, as exit polls in key states showed a dramatic swing to the right in the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

GERMANY-POLITICS-HESSE

German SPD leader gives Merkel an ultimatum after state vote losses

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partners gave her conservatives until next year to deliver more policy results, threatening to end their alliance if there is no improvement after both parties suffered in a regional election on Sunday.

U.S.

PENNSYLVANIA-SHOOTING-CHARLESTON

Charleston church grieves synagogue massacre, angry at Trump rhetoric

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 28 (Reuters) - Parishoners at the historic black Emanuel church in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday grieved this weekend’s Pittsburgh synagogue massacre and recalled a 2015 mass shooting at their church, while chiding President Donald Trump’s “rhetoric of hate”.

USA-POLITICS-MCCARTHY

Steyer accuses No. 2 House Republican McCarthy of anti-Semitism

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Democratic donor Tom Steyer on Sunday denounced as anti-Semitic a now-deleted tweet from Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, that said Steyer and two other wealthy donors were trying to buy the November congressional elections.

BUSINESS

RED-HAT-M-A-IBM

IBM to acquire software company Red Hat for $34 billion

IBM Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire U.S. software company Red Hat Inc for $34 billion, including debt, as it seeks to diversify its technology hardware and consulting business into higher-margin products and services.

RYANAIR-CHAIRMAN

Ryanair shareholder calls for chairman’s ouster

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF), which represents funds that own a combined 1 percent of Ryanair, on Sunday said it planned to file resolutions at the company’s next annual general meeting to replace Chairman David Bonderman.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: ‘Halloween’ scares away box office competition with $32 million

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - “Halloween” easily stayed No. 1 at the domestic box office in its second weekend as the spooky holiday nears.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-NEWZEALAND

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed to New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tour

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan were treated to a ceremonial welcome in New Zealand on Sunday where they arrived for the final leg of their Pacific tour, their first international royal tour since marrying in May.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-MEXICO

Hamilton takes fifth F1 title as Verstappen wins in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lewis Hamilton celebrated his fifth Formula One world championship on Sunday after a Mexican Grand Prix won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the second year in a row.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD

Barca thump Real as ruthless Suarez sticks knife into Lopetegui

BARCELONA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Barcelona forward Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as his side thrashed arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-1 on Sunday in a highly entertaining ‘Clasico’ which surely will signal the end of hapless coach Julen Lopetegui’s spell in charge of Real.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-CONGRESS/HOUSE-LEADERSHIP

For U.S. House, both Ryan and Pelosi present leadership puzzles

No matter which party captures the U.S. House of Representatives in two weeks, a power struggle looms, with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan leaving Congress and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi gunning for another stint in the House’s top job.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYPRUS-TURKEY/

Turkish energy exploration ship set to begin first drilling trip off coast of Cyprus

Turkey’s new energy exploration ship Fatih is expected to begin its first drilling trip off the coast Cyprus, according to media reports, in a move which could fuel tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez is expected to take part in the launch.

29 Oct

STORM-YUTU/

Philippines expects strong winds and rains, storm warnings as Typhoon Yutu nears

Typhoon Yutu is heading towards the Philippines and could bring strong winds and heavy rains after inflicting serious damage on the U.S. Northern Mariana Islands last week as. Although Yutu has weakened, the northern Philippines will be braced for heavy rain late Monday and possible floods, landslides and storm surges from a tropical 4 storm when it makes landfall Tuesday.

29 Oct

SRI LANKA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to assume duties

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will assume duties as the officials Prime Minister’s office in Colombo amid ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe claims that he is still the prime minister ‘constitutionally’ as he has the parliament majority.

29 Oct 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

EU-TIME/ (PIX)

EU ministers to discuss proposal to scrap twice yearly clock change

EU transport ministers hold an informal meeting to discuss European Commission proposal to scrap twice yearly clock changes, which would oblige countries opt for permanent summer or winter time.

29 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SAFRICA-LAND/ (TV)

South Africa’s #BlackMonday protest at U.S. Embassy over white farm murders

A South African activist group called #BlackMonday will march to the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria in protest at the killing of white farmers.

29 Oct

ECUADOR-ASSANGE/ (TV)

Ecuador court holds first hearing on Assange asylum conditions

An Ecuadorean court on Monday holds the first hearing in a lawsuit by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange that seeks to improve asylum conditions after six years of living in the Andean nation’s London embassy. The hearing was originally scheduled for Oct 25 but was suspended due to a problem with the translator.

29 Oct

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Merkel holds news conference after Hesse state election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after Sunday’s state elections in Hesse.

29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-CHINA/

Philippine and China’s foreign ministers hold talks ahead of expected Xi visit

The Philippines’ new Foreign Secretary, Teodoro Locsin, holds talks with his visiting counterpart Wang Yi of China, focusing on infrastructure development, trade and investments, according to the Philippine government. The trip comes ahead of an expected visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of next month.

29 Oct

TURKEY-AIRPORT/ (PIX)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to open Istanbul’s new major airport

President Tayyip Erdogan will officially open Istanbul’s new airport, a centrepiece of a 15-year construction boom under Erdogan. It has an initial planned capacity of 90 million passengers a year, making it one of the world’s biggest airports.

29 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

JAPAN-INDIA/MODI (PIX) (TV)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japan’s Shinzo Abe in Tokyo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a welcome ceremony, oversees signing of agreements and holds a joint statement with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a trip to Tokyo that is aimed at deepening military and economic relations to balance China’s weight in the region.

29 Oct

GEORGIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

International observers to hold news conference on election in Georgia

International observers, including monitors from the OSCE, to hold a news conference and present their conclusions on conduct of presidential election in Georgia.

29 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

NUCLEAR-TREATY/ (PIX)

Nobel-winning anti-nuclear group ICAN’s nuclear ban treaty outlook

Interview with ICAN chief Beatrice Fihn on the outlook for the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons coming into force. It has 19 ratifications and needs 50 to come into force, and ICAN says progress - against a backdrop of President Trump’s nuclear diplomacy - has been rapid.

29 Oct

SRI LANKA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Sri Lanka’s ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe meets foreign journalists

Ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who still claims that he is the prime minister, will address foreign journalists at his official residence in Colombo while newly appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will assume duties at official Prime Minister’s office in Colombo.

29 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-USA/SECURITY

Top US and Philippine military commanders hold joint news conference

U.S. Navy operations chief Admiral John Richardson and General Carlito Galvez, head of Philippine armed forces, hold a joint news conference after talks on bilateral security cooperation.

29 Oct

YEMEN-SECURITY/EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

School teacher turns his home into school for 700 students

A teacher living in Taiz turns his house into a makeshift free school that hosts 700 students annually for the third year in a row. Other public schools in the area are close to the front line and inaccessible while private schools are too expensive for those living in the area.

29 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA (PIX) (TV)

One year on, Syrians in Raqqa exhume their dead for reburial

Syrians hope to recover the bodies of their relatives from a mass grave in Raqqa so they can give them a proper burial. One year since the U.S.-backed coalition defeated Islamic State at Raqqa, the bodies are still being counted.

29 Oct

SOUTHSUDAN-UNREST/ (PIX)

Violence blocking food aid in South Sudan-WFP

Violence in several parts of South Sudan is blocking delivery of food aid needed to avert a return to famine-like conditions, the World Food Progamme told Reuters on Monday, a new sign a peace deal signed last month is not holding.

29 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PENNSYLVANIA-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV)

Accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter appears before judge

Accused shooter in the Saturday (October 27) attack at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, Robert Bowers, is expected to appear before a judge on Monday afternoon. Bowers, who had made anti-Semitic posts online and shouted about killing Jewish people during the attack, has been charged with federal hate crimes and could face the death penalty.

29 Oct

SRI LANKA-POLITICS/

Sri Lanka crisis turns violent as one killed at ex-minister’s office

A political crisis in Sri Lanka took a deadly turn on Sunday, with one person killed when a sacked cabinet minister tried to re-enter his office, days after the president removed the prime minister and installed a powerful ally of China in his place.

29 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GREECE-PROPERTY/CHINA (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Seeking a bargain, and taste of the good life, Chinese buy up Greek homes

Chinese buyers are boosting property sales, helping to bring the first glimmers of recovery to the market since the Greek economy started to collapse after the debt crisis in 2009.

29 Oct

VENEZUELA-BONDS/

Venezuela’s PDVSA faces $950 mln payment on bond backed by Citgo

Venezuelan state oil company faces a $950 million principal and interest payment on its 2020 bond, which is backed by shares in U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo. Venezuela and PDVSA are in default on nearly all of their bonds, but have been careful to pay off the 2020 issue to avoid losing control of Citgo.

29 Oct

AUTOS-FCA/RAM-TRUCKS (PIX)

FCA looks to Mexican, U.S. capacity to back bid for pickup share

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV wants a bigger share of the lucrative and highly-competitive U.S. pickup truck market, and is reconsidering using a plant in Mexico to boost production of Ram trucks, Chief Executive Mike Manley told Reuters.

29 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CURALEAF-DEBUT/

Pot firm Curaleaf lists in Toronto after tripling planned equity offer

U.S. cannabis retailer Curaleaf Holdings Inc begins trading in Toronto on Oct. 29 after raising $400 million, triple it original target, in one of the biggest equity offerings in Canada.

The deal values the company at $4 billion, the biggest-ever reverse takeover on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

29 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/

Analysis on Colombia’s finance minister and investor concerns

We will publish an analysis on the difficulties faced by Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla to reduce the fiscal deficit, approve a tax reform and avoid losing investment grade. The story will also look at the style differences between him and his predecessor Mauricio Cardenas.

29 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

USA-CLIMATECHANGE/LAWSUIT

Children’s climate change lawsuit claiming the U.S. government is ignoring the perils of climate change, begins

A lawsuit by young activists who say the U.S. government is ignoring the perils of climate change is set to begin in a Eugene, Ore courtroom on Oct. 29.

29 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NEW YORK-INCIDENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial for accused New York subway bomber Akayed Ullah

Trial is scheduled to begin in the case of Akayed Ullah, the Bangladeshi man accused of attempting to carry out a suicide bomb attack in the New York City subway. Ullah was arrested in December and has been indicted on federal terrorism and other charges. The case is before U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan.

29 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Pacific countries

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Abel Tasman National Park. The couple is visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa as part of their official tour of the Pacific.

29 Oct

MUSIC-KISS/TOUR (TV)

Rock band Kiss talk about their final tour ever

Kiss, the band famous for their make-up and outrageous costumes, talks about their career as they embark on their final world tour.

29 Oct

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI/CRASH (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Thai Leicester City owner, four others, were on crashed helicopter - source

Leicester City soccer club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai tycoon, was among five people who were in a helicopter which crashed in a ball of flames after a Premier League match on Saturday, a source close to the club said.

29 Oct