REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

GLOBAL

US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS

As nations turn against Maduro, Venezuela leader parades with military

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro oversaw a display of the army’s Russian hardware on Sunday, with anti-aircraft flak and tank rounds pounding a hillside to show military force and loyalty in the face of an international ultimatum to call fresh elections.

US-VALE-SA-DISASTER

Brazil resumes search for missing after dam collapse, ends evacuation

BRUMADINHO, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazilian firefighters on Sunday resumed searching for hundreds of missing people and called off an evacuation of nearby residents after a mining dam ruptured on Friday, triggering a deadly mudslide.

U.S.

US-USA-SHUTDOWN

As U.S. government reopens, lawmakers say shutdowns don’t work

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As the U.S. government moved to reopen after a 35-day partial shutdown, some lawmakers on Sunday criticized using the closure of federal agencies as a tool in policy disputes, which President Donald Trump has threatened to do again.

US-USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA

Roger Stone open to talking with Mueller in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump and a longtime Republican operative, did not rule out on Sunday cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

BUSINESS

US-NISSAN-GHOSN-SEVERANCE

France warns against ‘exorbitant’ payoff for ex-Renault boss Ghosn

France’s finance minister said on Sunday a severance package for former Renault chief Carlos Ghosn, forced to resign in a financial scandal, should not be “exorbitant” and that the French state would follow the matter closely.

US-CVS-HEALTH-MIGRAINE-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: CVS to cover migraine drugs from Teva, Lilly; excludes Amgen

NEW YORK (Reuters)- CVS Health Corp, a top U.S. manager of pharmacy benefits, has added new migraine drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Eli Lilly and Co to its list of covered drugs, excluding a rival treatment from Amgen Inc, a CVS spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-AWARDS-SAG

Lady Gaga, Christian Bale compete for top Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters)- Lady Gaga and the cast of musical drama “A Star is Born” are competing for awards from Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) on Sunday at a red-carpet ceremony that may provide clues about which film has an edge in next month’s wide-open Oscars race.

US-USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: ‘Glass’ Stays Victorious, ‘Kid Who Would Be King,’ ‘Serenity’ Bomb

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com)- M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” easily maintained its reign in North America, adding $19 million during its second weekend of release for a domestic tally of $73.5 million.

SPORTS

US-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Devastating Djokovic claims record seventh Australian title

MELBOURNE (Reuters)- Novak Djokovic claimed a record seventh Australian Open crown in devastating style on Sunday as he condemned Rafa Nadal to the most stinging defeat in their long Grand Slam rivalry.

US-FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-LONG

Eagles DE Long ponders retirement

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will be 34 when next season begins.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/(PIX)

Ethiopia to start filing charges against former regional president, others for ordering human rights abuses, incitement On Friday, prosecutors will charge the former head of Ethiopia’s strife-torn Somali region and dozens of other officials with plotting to incite a civil war and ordering abuses including beheadings.

28 Jan

BOLIVIA-LITHIUM/GERMANY (PIX)(TV)

In the new lithium “Great Game”, Germany edges out China in Bolivia When Germany signed a deal last month to help Bolivia exploit its huge lithium reserves, it hailed the venture as a deepening of economic ties with the South American country. But it also gives Germany entry into the new “Great Game”, in which big powers like China are jostling across the globe for access to the prized electric battery metal

28 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/

British lawmakers prepare to vote on Brexit options

British lawmakers gear up for a series of votes on Tuesday about what sort of Brexit PM Theresa May should demand from the EU.

28 Jan

INDONESIA-BRITAIN/SLAP (PIX)(TV)

EVENT POSTPONED FROM JAN 21

Indonesia court to sentence British woman for slapping Bali immigration official

An Indonesian court is due to decide whether to jail a British woman, who slapped an immigration official on the holiday island of Bali after she was asked to pay a fine for overstaying her visa.

28 Jan

EU-ELECTION/FRANCE-FARRIGHT (TV)

Interview with the rising star of Marine Le Pen’s French far-right party

Interview with Jordan Bardella, the 23-year-old heading Marine Le Pen’s European election campaign, on the party’s ambitions for Europe, its financing, the risk posed by an emerging “yellow vest” political movement and prospects for a tie-up with populist parties from Austria to Italy to Poland.

28 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-LIBYA/

Austrian Chancellor Kurz and Libyan PM Sarraj deliver statements

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his Libyan counterpart Fayez al-Sarraj deliver statements to the media after a bilateral meeting.

28 Jan 07:45 ET / 12:45 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/COMPANIES

With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures

With Britain at risk of leaving the European Union without a divorce deal, many of its biggest companies have lost patience and started to restructure their operations to prepare for the chaotic fallout that could ensue.

28 Jan

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)(TV)

Zimbabwe’s top public workers’ union meets to decide on strike Zimbabwe could face more unrest as the country’s top public workers’ union, the Apex Council, meets to decide whether to go on strike after wage negotiations failed. Frustration over Zimbabwe’s economic crisis is building. A strike called by another union this month turned violent and was met by a brutal security crackdown.

28 Jan

BRITAIN-POLITICS/PROXY

UK parliament votes on whether to back a year-long trial of proxy voting for lawmakers on maternity or parternity leave After a lawmaker was forced to delay the birth of her child to take part in a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, calls for proxy voting have amplified and parliament will be given the chance on Monday to support a year-long trial.

28 Jan

HONGKONG-LEGAL/

Hong Kong Secretary for Justice appears before legislature over non-prosecution decision of a former city leader

Hong Kong’s top legal official Teresa Cheng appears before HK legislature to explain her controversial decision to not pursue a corruption investigation against former Hong Kong pro-Beijing leader Leung Chun-ying. The controversy comes as Hong Kong’s prosecution policy comes under criticism as politicised.

28 Jan

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-INVESTIGATION (PIX)(TV)

U.N. Special rapporteur holds talks in Turkey over Khashoggi investigation

U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard holds week-long talks in Turkey as part of an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

28 Jan

BRITAIN-EU/PLANB

UK PM May’s Brexit ‘plan B’: What happens next in parliament?

British Prime Minister Theresa May is aiming to break the parliamentary deadlock over Brexit by proposing to seek further concessions from the European Union on a plan to prevent customs checks on the Irish border.

28 Jan

AUSTRIA-LIBYA/

Austrian President Van der Bellen and Libyan PM Sarraj hold news conference Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj hold a news conference after a bilateral meeting.

28 Jan 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/(TV)

Australian defence minister gives speech at Singapore think tank

Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne gives a speech at a regional security forum in Singapore.

28 Jan

LIBYA-NAVY/ (PIX)(TV)

In new anthem, Libya’s navy mocks 19th-century U.S.sunk frigate The Libyan navy, which has relied on inflatables after most of its fleet got destroyed in 2011, launched a new anthem, mocking a U.S. navy frigate sunk at Tripoli’s coast early in the 19th century.

28 Jan

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CANADA-CRASH/

Truck driver sentenced for Canada bus crash that killed 16

The sentencing hearing begins for a truck driver convicted in the deaths of 16 people, after his rig collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team last summer.

28 Jan

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

INSYS-OPIOIDS/(PIX)

Insys founder John Kapoor, former execs face opioid kickback scheme trial

The one-time billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc and four other former executives and managers of the opioid drugmaker will face trial over charges they conspired to pay doctors bribes to prescribe patients an addictive fentanyl spray to boost sales. Lawyers are set to deliver opening statements Monday in federal court in Boston in the case of former Insys chairman John Kapoor, the highest-level executive of a painkiller manufacturer to be tried amid a deadly U.S. opioid abuse epidemic. The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-MEXICO/EL CHAPO-DEFENSE

‘El Chapo’s’ lawyers face tough choices at trial’s end

With the prosecution expected to rest its case on Monday, the lawyers defending accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will need to decide if they can put on an effective case, including possibly having Guzman testify, or if it is wiser to put on no case at all.

28 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-SHUTDOWN/NATIVEAMERICANS (PIX)

CANCELLED: Native Americans across the U.S. cannot cover numerous federal services amid shutdown

Native Americans across the United States cannot hope to cover numerous federal services, ranging from healthcare to home-heating assistance, long-promised to tribes and now crippled by the five-week government closure.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/

Q4 2018 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release

Caterpillar will release its fourth-quarter earnings in pre-market hours. The company is expected to report higher quarterly profits, but investors will focus on its commentary and guidance for 2019. The outlook for the global economy, particularly for China has worsened since CAT’s last earnings report. The world’s second largest economy accounts for 5-10 percent of its total sales.

28 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

TOTAL-EXPLORATION/FOCUS

Total’s oil exploration turnaround set for payoff

Oil major Total abandoned drilling in an ultra-deep offshore South African oil field in 2014 after one of the world’s strongest current battered its rig, capping its failed ‘high-risk, high-reward’ exploration strategy. Four years into the five-year turnaround plan, head of exploration Kevin McLachlan says the company is set to put forward its strongest drilling programme in recent years in 2019, while appraisals from recent discoveries could confirm that the turnaround has been successful.

28 Jan

USA-FED/FOMC (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Long winter’s nap? Global slowdown, investor fears could extend Fed pause

Wobbling global growth and shaky financial markets threw the U.S. Federal Reserve off course in early 2016, and it took nearly a year for policymakers to regain confidence growth would continue and convince investors they would again raise interest rates.

28 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-SAG/ (PIX)(TV)

Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony Lady Gaga and the cast of musical “A Star is Born” compete for awards from the Screen Actors Guild at a ceremony that may provide clues to which film has the edge in next month’s wide-open Oscars race

27 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SPAIN-CULTURE/FERRANADRIA (PIX)(TV)

Superstar chef Ferran Adria gives massive cooking masterclass Spanish chef Ferra Adria to give a masterclass before hundreds of spectators at Madrid’s Teatro Real, hours after unveilind details about his new gastronomic project.

28 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPAIN-CULTURE/FERRANADRIA (PIX)(TV)

Superstar chef Ferran Adria unveils in Madrid a new culinary exhibition lab

The superstar chef Ferrán Adrià will unveil on in Madrid details about his long-awaited new project, named ‘elBulli1846’, a research center for training and innovation about cooking that will launch later this year in Roses (Catalonia).

28 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT