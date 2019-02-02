REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m SGT/10 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS/

Maduro proposes new parliament vote as Venezuelans protest

(Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proposed early parliamentary elections on Saturday, seeking to shore up his crumbling rule after a senior general defected to the opposition and tens of thousands thronged the streets in protest at his government.

US-RUSSIA-USA-NUCLEAR/

Russia suspends nuclear arms treaty after U.S. says to pull out

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has suspended the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, after the United States announced it would withdraw from the arms control pact, accusing Moscow of violations.

U.S.

US-VIRGINIA-POLITICS/

Virginia governor denies being in racist yearbook photo

(Reuters) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Saturday resisted mounting pressure from his Democratic party that he resign, denying that he appeared in a racist yearbook photo while admitting he once wore blackface in a dance contest.

US-USA-ELECTION-GABBARD/

Congresswoman Gabbard to officially declare 2020 candidacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who at times has had a spiky relationship with the Democratic Party, on Saturday will add another liberal voice to a burgeoning field of candidates seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

BUSINESS

US-USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH-EUROPE-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Mobile network operator’s body GSMA considers crisis meeting over Huawei

PARIS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mobile communications industry body GSMA has proposed its members discuss the possibility that Chinese network vendor Huawei is excluded from key markets, amid concerns such a development could set operators back by years.

US-SOFTBANK-INVESTMENT-GUAZI/

SoftBank’s Vision Fund in talks to invest $1.5 billion in Chinese used car platform: sources

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - The SoftBank-led Vision Fund is in talks to invest up to $1.5 billion in Chinese used car trading platform Guazi.com, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-PEOPLE-JUSSIE-SMOLLETT/

Assault report ‘100 percent factual’, ‘Empire’ actor Smollett says

(Reuters) - Actor Jussie Smollett defended as completely truthful the account he gave of being accosted on a Chicago street by men who used racist and homophobic slurs and said on Friday he was cooperating with police.

US-FILM-LEGOMOVIE2-COFFEE/

Everything is awesome as ‘Lego Movie 2’ star Pratt turns barista

LONDON (Reuters) - Film star Chris Pratt turned barista on Friday during a stopover in London to help launch “Lego Movie 2”, and everything was just awesome - or so reckoned one young fan he served a hot drink to.

SPORTS

US-FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-PATRIOTS-FATIG/

When it comes to the Patriots not everyone loves a winner

ATLANTA (Reuters) - There is a saying that “everyone loves a winner” but not when it comes to the New England Patriots.

US-FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-NEP-GOFF-CALIFORNIA/

Goff will continue Cal’s Super run of quarterbacks

Cal football isn’t Alabama or Clemson or Ohio State when it comes to fighting for the national championship every year, but it is No. 1 when it comes to starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

POLITICS/INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/POLICE(PIX)(GRAPHIC)

Inside a raid in Maduro’s crackdown on critics in Venezuela’s slums

On Jan. 24, the day after mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro, a team of elite police officers stormed into a Caracas slum and killed as many as 10 people. Reuters takes a close look at the raid and how the government has used the feared FAES police unit to punish poor areas that have turned against Maduro.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-EGYPT/(PIX)

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier visits Egypt

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier visits Egypt and meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Altmaier will sign economic and energy policy agreements there.

3 Feb

TURKEY-ELECTION/KURDS(PIX)

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party to hold rally in Istanbul Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to hold a rally in Istanbul ahead of local elections at the end of March

3 Feb

NORTHKOREA-USA/BIEGUN-ARRIVAL(TV)

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives in South Korea for meetings with his counterparts from the two Koreas to discuss the next steps in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

3 Feb

NORTHKOREA-USA/(PIX)(TV)

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives in South Korea

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives in South Korea for meetings with his counterparts from the two Koreas to discuss the next steps in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

3 Feb

SOUTHKOREA-EDUCATION/DRAMA

FEATURE-Box set: TV drama stirs debate over S.Korea’s cutthroat education culture

It’s meant to be a biting satire of South Korea’s notoriously competitive education system, but in some cases the hottest TV drama of the year seems to have had unintended consequences. As the show comes to an end, there are signs that “Sky Castle” has led some South Koreans adopt some of the more intense studying measures the creators intended to criticize.

3 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ELSALVADOR-ELECTION/(PIX)(TV)

Salvadorans vote in presidential elections

El Salvador holds general elections with presidential candidate Nayib Bukele, former mayor of capital San Salvador, leading the run-up followed by Carlos Calleja of Nacionalist Republican Alliance

3 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Fed’s Kashkari speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis provides live stream of President Neel Kashkari’s participation in a closed Town Hall Q&A in Long Lake, Minn.

3 Feb 10:40 ET / 15:40 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-DGA/(PIX)(TV)

The Director’s Guild Awards take place in LA

2 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT