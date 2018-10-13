REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/ 6 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here
TURKEY-SECURITY-USA-TRUMP
Trump thanks Turkey for pastor’s release, denies cutting deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday the release of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson after two years in Turkey’s custody was a “tremendous step” toward improved relations with Turkey, but he denied cutting a deal with Ankara.
SAUDI-POLITICS-DISSIDENT-TRUMP
Trump says U.S. would be ‘punishing itself’ if it halts Saudi arms sales
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States would be “punishing itself” by halting military sales to Saudi Arabia even if it is proven that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the country’s consulate in Istanbul.
STORM-MICHAEL
Crowbars, cadaver dogs in search for survivors, bodies after Florida hurricane
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Search and rescue volunteers have located hundreds of people reported missing in the U.S. Southeast after Hurricane Michael tore through their Florida Panhandle communities, but the death toll of at least 18 was expected to rise.
STORM-MICHAEL-CATS
Florida wild cat sanctuary caught in hurricane’s path
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Reuters) - “Saint” the mountain lion was pacing nervously in his pen and crying days before Hurricane Michael cut a path of destruction through the Bear Creek Feline Center, a refuge for 23 wild cats near Florida’s Panama City.
MEXICO-TRADE
Mexico says new U.S. trade deal won’t block other economic relations
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, told his Chinese counterpart in a phone call on Saturday that Mexico’s new trade deal with the United States and Canada will not impede economic relations with other countries, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
IMF-WORLDBANK
U.S. draws China FX into trade dispute as IMF calls for resolution
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The United States sought to make currency a central part of any solution to a bruising trade fight with China, keeping the pressure on Beijing to speed up economic reforms at a gathering of world policy makers who pledged to do more to safeguard global growth.
FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-BEAUTIFULBOY
‘Beautiful Boy’ tackles family’s battle with drug addiction
LONDON (Reuters) - A family battling with drug addiction is the focus of new Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet drama “Beautiful Boy” with the duo portraying a father and son struggling with the problem for years.
BRITAIN-ROYALS-EUGENIE
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter marries in Gatsbyesque splendor
WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Hollywood stars joined Queen Elizabeth and her family for Britain’s second major royal wedding this year, as the monarch’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.
FIGHTING-MMA-UFC-NURMAGOMEDOV
50 Cent offers Nurmagomedov $2 million to leave UFC
Rapper 50 Cent offered to pay Khabib Nurmagomedov $2 million in cash to leave the UFC and join rival Bellator in an Instagram post on Friday.
MOTOR-F1-SCHUMACHER-MICK
Schumacher’s son Mick wins European F3 title
Mick Schumacher, the 19-year-old son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael, won the European Formula Three title at Hockenheim on Saturday with a race to spare.
GERMANY-POLITICS/BAVARIA (TV)
Bavarians elect a new state parliament
For decades the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) has run the state of Bavaria - famous for BMWs, beer festivals and the Bayern Munich soccer club. At the Oct. 14 state election, the CSU is likely to lose its absolute majority which would also have grave implications for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government in Berlin, where the CSU is an important ally.
14 Oct
IRAN-POLICTICS/ROUHANI (PIX) (TV)
Iran’s Rouhani will deliver a speech at Tehran University
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech at Tehran University where the students might be allowed to ask their questions and raise their concerns. The students are expected to press Rouhani on management of the high prices and also his failed electoral promise to release opposition figures Mir Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi, under house arrest for seven years.
14 Oct
IMF-WORLDBANK/ (PIX) (TV)
International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group hold their annual meeting
International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group hold their annual meeting at Nusa Dua on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali.
14 Oct
USA-ELECTION/TENNESSEE (PIX)
Democrat losing ground in key Tennessee Senate race
Just a few weeks ago, the race to replace retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker was surprisingly tight, with Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn neck and neck in the polls. But now, polls show Bredesen losing ground in the face of a Republican base energized by President Trump and the Kavanaugh hearings and confirmation.
14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CONGO-ANGOLA/VIOLENCE (PIX) (TV)
Congo migrants cross from Angola, which denies claims of brutal crackdown
Congolese migrants and officials said dozens of people were killed last week in neighbouring Angola in a crackdown on artisanal diamond mining, an accusation Angolan police strongly denied.
14 Oct
MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-YARMOUK (PIX) (TV)
In Syria’s Yarmouk, a pigeon keeper holds out through years of war
The Yarmouk district switched hands many times in Syria’s war but Abu Nimr did not budge. The pigeon keeper has remained in his family home, with his dog, through bombs, siege and fierce battles for more than seven years, even as people fled in droves.
14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SHELL-CANADA/GAS (PIX)
Shell tries to quell worry about emissions at LNG project
In British Columbia, Royal Dutch Shell is testing new equipment and processes to reduce its carbon footprint at a major gas field project to counter concerns that Canada’s nascent LNG export industry will boost greenhouse gas emissions to an unsustainable level. But critics are concerned that its efforts are still not enough.
14 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SEARS-BANKRUPTCY/ (PIX)
Iconic U.S. retailer Sears could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday
Sears Holdings Corp is expected to filed for bankruptcy by Monday, throwing into doubt the future of the century-old retailer that once dominated U.S. malls but has withered in the age of internet shopping.
14 Oct
BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOMATION (GRAPHIC, PIX)
INSIGHT-UK turns to robots as Brexit slows flow of foreign workers
James Gibbs, 27, stands in charge of three clattering pieces of machinery which are older than he is, as two other factory workers steadily feed in semi-finished metal parts by hand.
Every 20 seconds, a worker takes a small part, places it on a white plastic spindle, holds it between two fast-spinning grinders, checks its dimensions and then drops it in a tray of components destined to go into Volvo truck brakes.
Soon, however, robotic arms and sensor equipment may replace the two Polish and Hungarian workers on the production line at Muller Precision Engineering’s plant in Redditch, central England — in part due to growing labour shortages since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.
14 Oct
FILM-BOXOFFICE/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
Top five films at the North American box office
Preliminary box office ticket results identifies the top five films at the North American box office.
14 Oct
FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/THELITTLEDRUMMERGIRL (PIX) (TV)
“The Little Drummer Girl” premieres at the London Film Festival
Spy novel “The Little Drummer Girl” comes to the screen as a new mini TV series.
14 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
POPE-SAINTS/ (PIX) (TV)
Pope Francis elevates Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Romero to sainthood
Pope Francis elevates to sainthood Pope Paul VI and El Salvador’s Archbishop Oscar Romero.
14 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT