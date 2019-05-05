REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/6 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Death tolls rise in surging Israel-Gaza fighting

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Rockets and missiles from Gaza killed four civilians in Israel while Israeli strikes killed 19 Palestinians, more than half of them civilians, in surging cross-border fighting on Sunday, according to Gazan officials and the Israeli military.

SRI-LANKA-BLASTS-CAMP

Sri Lanka police discover suspected training camp for Islamist militants

KATTANKUDY (Reuters) - Sri Lankan police on Sunday discovered a 10-acre camp in the eastern town of Kattankudy, where Islamist militants linked to the deadly Easter attacks are believed to have practiced shooting and bombmaking.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA

Trump says Special Counsel Mueller should not testify on Russia probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should not testify in Congress about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, after saying on Friday it was up to the Justice Department’s top official.

USA-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Trump picks Morgan, backer of border wall, to head U.S. immigration agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he plans to appoint Mark Morgan, a border patrol chief under former President Barack Obama who supports Trump’s border wall, to head the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA

In shift, Trump vows tariff hike on Chinese goods ahead of next trade talk round

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday dramatically increased pressure on China to reach a trade deal by announcing he will hike U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon.

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE-BOEING

Boeing did not disclose 737 MAX alert issue to FAA for 13 months

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) did not tell U.S. regulators for more than a year that it inadvertently made an alarm alerting pilots to a mismatch of flight data optional on the 737 MAX, instead of standard as on earlier 737s, but insisted on Sunday the missing display represented no safety risk

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: ‘Avengers - Endgame’ Assembles Second-Biggest Second Weekend Ever

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” continues its unprecedented box office run, assembling another $145 million at the domestic box office during its second weekend in theaters.

MUSIC-STORMZY

Grime star Stormzy scores first UK no.1 single with ‘Vossi Bop’

LONDON (Reuters) - Grime artist Stormzy scored his first No. 1 in the UK singles charts on Friday, beating U.S. songstress Taylor Swift to the top spot.

SPORTS

HORSERACING-KENTUCKY-WINNER

Maximum Security owner denies impeding Kentucky Derby winner

(Reuters) - The owner of disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security on Sunday denied his horse had interfered with the declared winner and said it was unlikely the horse would run in the May 18 Preakness, the second leg of U.S. racing’s Triple Crown.

MOTOR-WSERIES

Women’s W Series could link up with F1 in future seasons

LONDON (Reuters) - The new W Series, which aims to help women such as inaugural race winner Jamie Chadwick make it to Formula One, could itself be on the fast track to joining the grand prix circus.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/COHEN-FACTBOX (PIX)

FACTBOX: Tweets tell story of souring Trump, Cohen relationship

The Twitter histories of President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen, expected to report to prison on May 6, trace the deterioration of their relationship, from pledges of loyalty and admiration to open hostility, over the last year as the criminal case against Cohen has unfolded.

6 May 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SAFRICA-ELECTION/RAMAPHOSA (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

After election, Ramaphosa could still struggle to reform South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping a resounding election win on May 8 will strengthen his hand to push through tough reforms needed to galvanize Africa’s most developed economy and clean up corruption. But as his first year as head of state has shown, the union leader turned business tycoon faces major obstacles - ones that will remain after the election.

May 6

SAFRICA-ELECTION/ISSUES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

FACTBOX-What’s at stake in South Africa’s election

A factbox laying out the key issues for voters in South Africa’s May 8 parliamentary and provincial election.

May 6

FRANCE-JUSTICE/ORANGE (PIX)

Former Orange bosses stand trial over spate of suicides in the late 2000s

Former bosses of France’s number one telecoms group, Orange, are standing trial over a spate of suicides in the company in the late 2000s in the wake of its privatization. Investigating judges accused the executives at the time, including ex-CEO Didier Lombard, of large scale moral harassment to slash the number of jobs and listed 18 suicides between 2008 and 2010.

6 May 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-MET BALL/ (PIX) (TV)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala.

May 6

USA-MEASLES/VACCINE

EXPLAINER-Who needs the measles vaccine?

Q&A on federal health officials’ advice on who needs to receive the measles vaccine including which adults may need an additional dose.

6 May 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/ (TV)

Spain’s Socialists to meet political opposition parties

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to meet leader of the conservative People’s Party Pablo Casado on Monday. Sanchez will meet head of market-friendly Ciudadanos Albert Rivera and left-wing Podemos head Pablo Iglesias on May 7.

6 May 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ITALY-DAVINCI/HAIR (PIX) (TV)

Unlocking a mystery - dna tests seek to prove if hair belongs to Leonardo da Vinci

A lock of hair is undergoing DNA testing to see if it could belong to Leonardo Da Vinci. The hair was discovered in an American collection three years ago but many sceptics believe it is unlikely to be that of Da Vinci. Italy is currently marking the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance aritist.

6 May 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BARR (PIX)

Showdown looms between Congress and attorney general over Mueller report deadline

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is headed for a showdown with Democrats in Congress, where lawmakers are prepared to begin contempt proceedings against top U.S. law enforcement officer if he fails to hand over full, unredacted Mueller report.

May 6

USA-TRUMP/COHEN (PIX) (TV)

Trump ex-lawyer Cohen expected to report to prison

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, on Monday will begin serving a prison term for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had affairs with the president. Cohen must report by 2 p.m. EDT to the minimum security camp Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles outside of New York City.

6 May 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INDIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Fifth phase of seven-phased general election

More than 50 seats across 7 states, mostly in the north, will go to the polls in the fifth phase of India’s staggered general election, just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi scored a major victory amid a tightening race when the U.N. blacklisted the head of a Pakistan-based militant group. Modi’s national security plank will likely find traction with voters in some of the northern heartland states, which were swept by his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the last general election, analysts said.

6 May 02:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

U.S. CDC provides update on measles outbreak as disease at 25-year high

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides an update on the nation’s measles outbreak. So far this year the United States has recorded more cases of the sometimes deadly disease since it was declared eradicated in 2000.

6 May 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NORTH CAROLINA-SHOOTING/UNIVERSITIES (PIX)

U.S. universities convene teams to identify potential shooters

The shooting this week at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte that left two students dead and four wounded was just the kind of tragedy a team at the school was trying to prevent. Similar teams, which are in place at other U.S. universitites and bring together officials from different branches of a school to compare notes on potentially troubled students, have emerged as a key strategy cited by U.S. law enforcement in preventing mass shootings on campus.

6 May 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank issues slides, talking points of President Evans’s presentation to Bank of Italy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases slides and talking points of President Charles Evans’s presentation on current economic conditions and monetary policy to a closed Bank of Italy seminar in Rome, Italy.

6 May 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TYSON FOODS-RESULTS/

Tyson Foods reports quarterly earnings

Tyson Foods Inc reports second-quarter sales, as the US meat processor continues to face challenges from the US trade disputes with top pork buyers Mexico and China. An outbreak in China of African swine fever, a fatal hog disease, is helping to lift pork prices.

6 May 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BP-OIL/GULFOFMEXICO

BP to boost Gulf of Mexico spending as rivals pull back

Global oil majors are currently scrambling to expand vast U.S. onshore shale drilling, but U.K. giant BP Plc is concentrating on offshore output, announcing new production units on Monday in the Gulf of Mexico where it holds substantial market share.

6 May 12:01 ET / 12:01 GMT

CRUDE-TECHNOLOGY/OTC

Equipment suppliers, oil producers look for technology to revive offshore projects Companies that provide equipment and services to drill and manage wells miles beneath the ocean surface bring their wares to the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston on May 6-9.

May 6

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the 37th Annual Monetary and Trade Conference hosted by the Drexel University LeBow College of Business, in Philadelphia, Pa.

6 May 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

EGYPT-BILLS/

Egypt to sell $1 billion in dollar T-bills

Egypt plans to sell $1 billion worth of one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills on Monday.

May 6

AIR CANADA-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Air Canada holds quarterly earnings and AGM after 737 MAX grounding

Air Canada reports first quarter earnings after suspending its full-year 2019 guidance following the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Analysts and investors will be looking at whether higher costs and lost revenue from the grounding will impact future quarters as the busy summer travel season kicks off.

6 May 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

FUNDS-SOHN/ (PIX)

Billionaire investors Jeffrey Gundlach and David Einhorn to present their best investment ideas at the 24th Annual Sohn Investment Conference Billionaire investors David Einhorn and Jeffrey Gundlach are among the marquee names to present their best investment ideas at one of the industry’s biggest industry conferences. In the past, presenters have

May 6

SAFRICA-LAND/ (PIX)

As elections loom, South Africans call for faster land reform

Land is a hot-button topic in South Africa, where racial inequality remains entrenched more than two decades after the end of apartheid when millions among the black majority were dispossessed of their land by a white minority. The issue has been fought over in the run-up to May 8 parliamentary and provincial elections, amid stagnant economic growth and impatience among voters for an escape from poverty.

6 May 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY (PIX) (TV)

DATE UNCLEAR - Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s first baby is expected

DATE UNCLEAR BUT FULL COVER WHEN ANNOUNCED. The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne. The couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said they intended to keep the plans for the arrival of the new royal private and no details of where they birth will take place have been released

May 6

THAILAND-KING/CORONATION (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn meets and greets the public

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn meets and greets well wishers from a balcony of the grand palace.

May 6