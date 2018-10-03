REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/6 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

USA-IRAQ/

Pompeo says Iran is origin of threat to U.S. missions in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran on Wednesday for threats to American missions in Iraq and said the United States was terminating a treaty of amity with Tehran, which is the target of increasing U.S. sanctions over its missile programs.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-USA-SANCTIONS/

World Court orders U.S. to ensure Iran sanctions don’t hit humanitarian aid

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The World Court ordered the United States on Wednesday to ensure that sanctions against Iran, due to be tightened next month, do not affect humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.

U.S.

USA-COURT-KAVANAUGH/

Senate moderates criticize Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three moderate Republicans who could be pivotal in determining whether the Senate confirms U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday for mocking a woman who has accused the judge of sexual assault.

US-PHILADELPHIA-SHOOTING/

Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves five wounded, one critically

A gunman opened fire from a moving vehicle outside a Philadelphia shopping center on Wednesday, wounding five young men, one of them critically, police said.

BUSINESS

DELL-TECH-IPO/

Dell exploring IPO option if tracking stock bid fails

Dell Technologies Inc confirmed on Wednesday it had met with some investment banks to explore an initial public offering if its plan to buy the tracking stock of VMware Inc falls through.

USA-ECONOMY-EMPLOYMENT/

U.S. services sector activity hits 21-year high; hiring accelerates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. services sector activity raced to a 21-year high in September and companies boosted hiring, signs of enduring strength in the economy at the end of the third quarter.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-FAN-BINGBING-TAX/

Chinese movie star Fan Bingbing hit with huge tax evasion fines

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has ordered A-list movie star Fan Bingbing to pay about 884 million yuan ($129 million) in overdue taxes and fines, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, as a crackdown on tax evasion in the entertainment industry gathers momentum.

PANDORA-MEDIA-ADVERTISING-SOUNDCLOUD/

Online radio firm Pandora to handle U.S. advertising for SoundCloud

Internet radio company Pandora Media Inc and music-sharing service SoundCloud said on Wednesday that Pandora will take over handling the U.S. advertising for SoundCloud.

SPORTS

SOCCER-RONALDO/

Ronaldo denies rape accusations in tweet

LISBON (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday denied rape allegations leveled against him, saying his conscience was clear and that he would calmly await the results of any investigation.

BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-RUSSELL-SUSPENDED/

Cubs SS Russell gets 40-game ban for alleged domestic abuse

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell received a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy, the league announced Wednesday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/

Second day of major meeting of Ethiopian ruling coalition

Monitoring second day of a major meeting of Ethiopia’s ruling coalition, its first since reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in April and introduced sweeping reforms.

4 Oct

BRAZIL-ELECTION/

Brazil’s next president to face an uphill battle in fractured Congress

Brazil’s next president faces a fiscal straightjacket and urgent calls to get an economic recovery back on track, but either of the leading candidates is likely to face a daunting task trying to pass their economic agendas through Congress.

4 Oct

ROMANIA-WIESEL/

Limmud honours Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel

Limmud and March of the Living International organise event to honour Elie Wiesel in his hometown of Sighetu Marmatiei and show support for the mayor and Jewish community, with Chief Rabbis of Russia, Poland and Romania expected to attend. Police arrested last month a 37-year-old suspect, accused of painting anti-Semitic graffiti on Wiesel’s childhood home.

4 Oct

SERBIA-IMF/

IMF ends talks with Serbia’s authorities

A IMF mission ends its visit to Serbia during which it reviewed with country’s authorities economic reforms and policies and the implementation of its non-financial arrangement with Belgrade.

4 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FRANCE-POLITICS/MACRON (PIX)

Macron visits war hero De Gaulle’s tomb on 60th anniversary of French constitution

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the eastern French village where wartime hero Charles de Gaulle is burried, 60 years to the day after the new constitution he proposed was approved, inaugurating the Fifth Republic and its stronger presidential system.

4 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ISRAEL-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Merkel visits Israel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Israeli leaders, inter-governmental meetings, visits Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and receives an honorary doctorate from Israel’s University of Haifa.

4 Oct 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT

USA-CHINA/PENCE

Pence gives policy address on China

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence gives a policy address on China at a Washington think tank.

4 Oct 10:50 ET / 14:50 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND (PIX) (TV)

Irish PM Varadkar in Brussels for crunchtime Brexit talks

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visits Brussels for talks with top EU officials as the bloc and Britain make a final push to resolve their disagreement on how to manage the Irish border after Brexit.

4 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ELECTION/HADDAD (TV)

Brazil’s Haddad, riding Lula coattails, chafes some in his party

“Hadah?” “Hadila?” “Andrade?” When Fernando Haddad took over the Workers Party’s presidential ticket, replacing its jailed founder, the former Sao Paulo mayor heard a host of creative pronunciations from supporters who had never heard his name. Yet voters clearly understood what the stand-in for former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was promising as he took center stage in the final weeks ahead of Sunday’s vote: “Haddad is Lula! Lula is Haddad!” his campaign declared.

4 Oct

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak to attend pre-trial hearing in 1MDB-linked case

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives to attend a pre-trial hearing, as he faces multiple corruption charges in relation to about $10.6 million dollars allegedly transferred into his account from SRC International, a former unit of scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB. Najib has plead not guilty.

4 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

CAMEROON-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Thousands unable to vote in Cameroon amid violent insurgency

Deepening violence in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions has forced tens of thousands to flee, making voting impossible and potentially skewing the election in favor of long-standing incumbent Paul Biya.

4 Oct

LATVIA-ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Preview of Latvian parliamentary election

Latvia hold general elections on Oct. 6. The Baltic country faces increased political uncertainty amid the rise of a newly-formed populist party.

4 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

WARCRIMES-IVORYCOAST/

War crimes court hears ex-Ivorian leader demands for acquittal

The war crimes trial of ex Ivorian leader Laurent Gbagbo continues at the International Criminal Court with a hearing on a defence request for his immediate acquittal and release. Five days of hearings have been scheduled in The Hague.

4 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CHICAGO-POLICE/

Closing arguments to begin in murder trial of Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke

Closing arguments in the trial of the white Chicago policeman Jason Van Dyke who shot to death of black teen Laquan McDonald, in 2014, are set to take place on Thursday, in a case that has shone a spotlight on race relations and police use of force in the third-largest U.S. city. Expect curtain-raiser story at 6 a.m. ET and updates.

4 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME-KNIGHT/

Onetime rap mogul Marion ‘Suge’ Knight faces 28-year sentence for manslaughter

Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was due in court on Thursday to formally receive a 28-year prison sentence for his manslaughter conviction in the fatal 2015 hit-and-run killing of a man he ran down with his pickup truck.

4 Oct

USA-COURT/KAVANAUGH (PIX) (TV)

Fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination to U.S. high court continues

The battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court resumes.

4 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EU-BUDGET/AUDITORS

European Court of Auditors publishes report on EU budget The European Court of Auditors publishes its annual report on the efficiency of the budget of the European Union

4 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX)

Fall season means it is time to tune up your Medicare coverage

If you are not happy with your Medicare coverage, now is the time to make a change. The annual Medicare fall enrollment period for 2019 begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Fall enrollment presents an opportunity to save money - but even more important, the chance to make sure your insurance coverage provides the best match of healthcare providers.

4 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-CRUDE/SMALL PRODUCERS (PIX)

Small Canadian oil producers rewrite playbook as clogged pipelines bite prices

Huge price discounts on Canadian crude have slowed recovery in the country’s oil patch, even as global prices climb, but the pain is worst for small oil producers, who are turning to unique deals with refineries, diversifying production and marketing help.

4 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CP-EXECUTIVES/ (PIX)

CP Rail executives hold investor day after railways make gains from trade deal

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd executives will hold an investor day, after large railways made gains this week on a new trade deal between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

4 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SERBIA-WORLDBANK/

World bank to present its report on the Western Balkans

World bank is to present its regular, semi-annual report on the Western Balkan economies

4 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization releases monthly food price index

United Nations food agency (FAO) releases food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar. FAO also releases its cereal supply and demand brief, including production forecasts.

4 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-JUNCKER/ITALY-BUDGET

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks in Vienna

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks at a conference in Vienna two days after he said Italy’s fiscal plans might trigger a euro crisis. Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also speak at the event.

4 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FEDEX-PILOT/SHORTAGE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Holidays approaching, FedEx leans on pilot bonuses to keep up global deliveries

With the peak holiday shipping season fast-approaching, global package delivery giant FedEx Corp is paying bonuses to retirement-age pilots to keep them flying through year-end as e-commerce demand spikes and global pilot shortages rip through the industry, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters.

4 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

USA-OIL/PRICES (PIX)

Traders bet on $100 oil as Iran sanctions approach Oil traders have piled into wagers that U.S. crude could surge to $100 a barrel by next year, expecting that global supplies will shrink as U.S. sanctions on Iran go into effect and as bottlenecks limit U.S. production growth.

4 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN (PIX)

Fed’s Kaplan speaks on US economy, policy in moderated q&a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan has been pushing for the central bank to take the flattening yield curve seriously as a potential warning for a coming recession. Given the yield curve’s shape since the Fed’s most recent rate hike decision, Kaplan may shed further light on his thinking on the matter in a lecture before Anderson Chandler Lecture Series event hosted by the Kansas University School of Business, in Lawrence, Kan.

3 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ANTIQUITIES (PIX) (TV)

Syria displays recovered antiquities looted in war Syria’s antiquities body will display hundreds of items looted during the war and returned by other governments.

4 Oct

SPORTS

CHESS-ELECTION/PRESIDENTS (PIX) (TV)

World chess moves to end scandal era with new Russian head The World Chess Federation elected its first new president in more than two decades on Wednesday, choosing former Russian politician Arkady Dvorkovich who has pledged to draw a line under years of scandal and internal feuding.

3 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT