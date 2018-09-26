REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m.ET/10 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

TURKEY-USA-ERDOGAN-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Turkey’s Erdogan says court will decide fate of detained U.S. pastor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a Turkish court, not politicians, will decide the fate of an American pastor whose detention on terrorism charges has hit relations between Ankara and Washington.

IRAN-OIL/

Iran says Trump should stop interfering in Middle East if he wants cheap oil

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump should stop interfering in the Middle East if he wants the price of oil to stop rising, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

U.S.

USA-COURT-KAVANAUGH/

Trump calls allegations against Kavanaugh a ‘con game’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, fighting to shore up his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court in a divided Senate, on Tuesday called sexual misconduct allegations against the judge “a con game being played by the Democrats.”

CALIFORNIA-MURDER/

Suspect arrested in bludgeoning of seven California men, 3 of them fatal

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man who fled to California from Texas after being questioned in the disappearance of two Houston relatives was arrested on suspicion of bludgeoning seven men, three fatally, in a string of Los Angeles-area attacks on mostly homeless victims, police said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-EU-CITY-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: With six months to go before Brexit, 630 finance jobs have left - Reuters survey

LONDON (Reuters) - As few as 630 UK-based finance jobs have been shifted or created overseas with just six months to go before Brexit, a far lower total than banks said could move after Britain’s surprise vote to leave the European Union, according to a new Reuters survey.

USA-FED/

Fed likely to raise rates, possibly end ‘accommodative’ policy era

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With the Federal Reserve widely expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday, financial markets are focused on whether signs of an acceleration in U.S. economic growth will prompt the central bank to ramp up the pace of monetary policy tightening.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-COSBY/

Bill Cosby, in cuffs, imprisoned for up to 10 years for sexual assault

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (Reuters) - Bill Cosby was marched out of court in shackles on Tuesday after a judge branded him a “predator” and sentenced him to between three and 10 years in prison for sexual assault, capping the downfall of the once-beloved comedian known as “America’s Dad.”

PEOPLE-MARILYN-MONROE/

Marilyn Monroe’s 1956 roadster could fetch $500,000 at auction

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A two-seater convertible car owned by Marilyn Monroe is going up for auction in November and could fetch up to $500,000, organizers said on Tuesday.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB/

MLB roundup: Scherzer reaches 300 K’s

Max Scherzer recorded his 300th strikeout of the season while earning his 18th win, and Anthony Rendon drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK/

NBA notebook: Hayward plans to play Friday

The long-awaited return of All-Star Gordon Hayward is expected to occur Friday, when the Boston Celtics forward plans to play in the pre season opener on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/STATEPOLLS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Reuters poll looks at Democrats’ chances in Trump country

A Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics Poll looks at races for the U.S. Senate and governor in five states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016: Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-UN/

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, speaks to press

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, speaks to press.

26 Sep 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly

World leaders gather at the United Nations and deliver speeches.

26 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani holds a news conference

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani holds a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

26 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-IRAN/UN (PIX) (TV)

U.S. President Donald Trump to chair a U.N. Security Council on Iran, WMD proliferation

U.S. President Donald Trump to chair a high-level U.N. Security Council meeting on Iran, WMD proliferation (TIME TBD) during the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. The United States is president of the 15-member body for September.

26 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FRANCE-MACRON/POPULARITY (TV)

Why has Macron’s popularity fallen so far so fast?

A year ago, Emmanuel Macron was riding high in the polls, a 39-year-old president in a hurry, with the expectations of a nation on his shoulders. In the past few months his popularity has collapsed, falling to record lows. What went wrong? And what does it mean?

26 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DENMARK-SUBMARINE/ (PIX)

Verdict expected in Submarine-owner Peter Madsen appeal trial

26 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

TRADE-NAFTA/

Canada PM to address media, set to discuss deadlock over NAFTA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the media and is set to discuss the deadlock with the United States over talks to update NAFTA. Washington complains Canada is not making the concessions needed to reach a deal and is running out of time before the U.S. administration proceeds with a Mexico-only agreement.

26 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BOSNIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik ahead of elections

Milorad Dodik, who has been in power in Bosnia’s Serb-dominated region for more than a decade, is running for the first time for the state job, i.e. for a Serb seat in Bosnia’s tripartite inter-ethnic presidency.

26 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR (PIX) (TV)

UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speech to conference

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses his party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

26 Sep 07:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

RUSSIA-PUTIN/

Kremlin aide will give a briefing

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov will give a briefing a day before Putin’s visit to Baku and Dushanbe, he usually takes international-related questions in general.

26 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-COURT/UN

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru sign letter on Venezuela to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

Several Latin American countries due to refer the government of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro to the International Criminal Court in the Hague to investigate alleged crimes against humanity over its use of force and violence.

26 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits the United States for UN General Assembly

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits the United States for the UN General Assembly meetings between Sept. 23-27.

27 Sep

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN

26 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

GERMANY-TURKEY/

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Germany

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Germany between Sept. 27-29 and hold meetings with Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

27 Sep

GERMANY-MERKEL/

Germany’s Merkel answers questions at local newspaper event

Merkel takes part in event at town hall of Augsburg, where she answers questions from journalists who work at Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper and citizens.

27 Sep

USA-TRUMP/ROSENSTEIN (TV)

Trump, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein meet

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to meet with his boss Donald Trump, setting up what could be a turning point not only for Rosenstein, but for the Justice Department, the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign and his presidency.

27 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-REBELS (PIX) (TV)

Driven from Ghouta, Syrian rebels rebuild in north

A Syrian rebel group that was driven from its stronghold near Damascus this year is seeking to rebuild in opposition-held territory at the Turkish border. Jaish al-Islam is one of the biggest insurgent groups in the Syrian conflict.

27 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TEXAS-EXECUTION/

Texas to execute Daniel Acker, convicted of kidnapping and killing woman

Texas is set to execute Daniel Acker, 46, for the 2000 kidnapping and murder of a woman. The execution by lethal injection is set for 6 p.m. central time at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville.

27 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RYANAIR-UNIONS/GERMANY (TV)

German union gives update on negotiations with Ryanair

German public sector union Verdi gives news conference on state of negotiations with Ryanair over pilot and crew working conditions and pay.

26 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

COLUMN-MARKSJARVIS/ADVISERS

How to prepare for a bear market with your adviser

It is a new era in financial advice. Although trust has improved since the crash, it is still an issue for half of people with advisers, a recent Cerulli Associates survey shows.

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TECH/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Amazon, Apple, others to testify before U.S. Senate on data privacy

Six major internet companies and service providers, including AT&T, Twitter and Google, detail their consumer data privacy practices to a U.S. Senate panel.

26 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FORD-RESTRUCTURING/ (PIX)

Ford looks to VW, Mahindra to slash costs

Ford Motor Co is talking with Germany’s Volkswagen AG and India’s Mahindra about expanding product and technology alliances as part of a broader effort to slash costs, executives and people familiar with the Ford’s thinking said.

26 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/ (PIX) (TV)

Fed policy decision

Federal Open Market Committee meets for second day. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds news conference after interest rate decision.

26 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

FRANCE-ENVIRONMENT/PARIS-BEES (PIX) (TV)

Beekeeping in French capital flourishes as rural populations suffer

As rural bee populations decline because of pesticide use in agriculture, urban beekeeping in Paris is flourishing...and their honey tastes better too.

27 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX)

Jailed Cosby’s appeal to hinge on judge’s decision to allow accusers on stand

Jailed comedian Bill Cosby’s appeal of his conviction will likely center on a judge’s decision to allow several other accusers to testify at his second trial, after his first trial - which essentially pitted his word against that of a single woman - ended in a hung jury.

26 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX)

Russian athletics federation challenges IAAF suspension in court

Russia’s athletics federation said on Wednesday it had filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision by global athletics body IAAF to prolong its suspension.

26 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RELIGION

CHINA-VATICAN/POPE

Vatican releases Pope message to Chinese Catholics over recent deal on bishoops

Pope defends China deal on bishops, says he will have final say on names. reut.rs/2xzLCpO

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT