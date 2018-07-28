REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 p.m. ET/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 p.m. ET/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

TURKEY-SECURITY-USA

Turkish, American officials discuss jailed pastor in call Saturday

JULY 28, 2018 - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday discussed American pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention in Turkey has become a pressing issue for President Donald Trump, the State Department said.

SERBIA-CRIME

Former Milosevic defense lawyer killed in Belgrade

JULY 28, 2018 - A prominent Belgrade lawyer who in the past helped to defend late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic was shot dead, gangland-style, in front of his home on Saturday, police said.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRE

Seventeen missing as deadly California wildfire spreads: official

JULY 28, 2018 - Seventeen people were missing on Saturday as a monster wildfire in Northern California spread after killing two firefighters, destroying hundreds of buildings and sending tens of thousands of frantic residents fleeing from their homes.

G20-ARGENTINA-USA

U.S. says farmers could get cash aid by October but will not be made whole

JULY 28, 2018 - U.S. farmers could receive cash payments from a planned $12 billion aid package as soon as late September, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told Reuters on Saturday, warning that the program will not make tariff-hit farmers whole.

BUSINESS

G20-ARGENTINA

G20 agriculture ministers slam protectionism, pledge WTO reforms

JULY 28, 2018 - Agriculture ministers from the G20 countries criticized protectionism in a joint statement on Saturday, and vowed to reform World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, but did not detail what steps they would take to improve the food trade system.

BANK-LEUMI-M-A-WARBURG-PINCS

Bank Leumi, Azrieli agree to sell credit card unit to Warburg Pincus

JULY 28, 2018 - Israel’s Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA) and Azrieli Group (AZRG.TA) have agreed to sell their credit card business Leumi Card to the U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus for 2.5 billion shekels ($685 million).

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STARWARS

Next ‘Star Wars’ to use old footage of late Carrie Fisher

JULY 28, 2018 - Carrie Fisher will be featured in the next “Star Wars” movie, using previously unseen footage she recorded before her death, Walt Disney Co. studio said on Friday.

TELEVISION-ROSEANNE

TV’s Roseanne says tweet ‘cost me everything’ but wasn’t racist

JULY 28, 2018 - Comedian Roseanne Barr apologized on Thursday for her controversial Twitter comment that caused the cancellation of her U.S. comedy show “Roseanne,” but insisted she had been misunderstood and said the mistake “cost me everything.”

SPORTS

GOLF-LIETZKE

Lietzke, 13-times PGA Tour winner, dies aged 67

JULY 28, 2018 - Texan Bruce Lietzke, a prolific winner on the PGA Tour despite rarely practicing, died on Saturday at the age of 67, PGA Tour reported.

CYCLING-FRANCE

Cycling: Thomas praises team work as he stands on brink of Tour title

JULY 28, 2018 - Geraint Thomas barely had to attack to all but secure his maiden Tour de France title on Saturday, taking full advantage of Team Sky’s strength in depth and acknowledging that his imminent victory was the result of collective work.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALI-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

First round of presidential elections

Malians head to the polls for the presidential election after six years of worsening political unrest, jihadist attacks and ethnic clashes. The situation has degenerated in recent months. Incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita seeks re-election and former finance minister Soumaila Cisse is the main contender opposing him. Turnout is expected to be low. 29 July

CAMBODIA-ELECTION/HUN SEN (PIX) (TV)

Cambodia’s Hun Sen casts vote on election day

Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen casts vote in national election, where he is expected to hold on to power after almost 33 years in office. 29 July 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CAMBODIA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE (PIX) (TV)

Polls close on Cambodia election day

Polls close and votes are being counted on Cambodia’s general election day. 29 July 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CAMBODIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Cambodia holds general election without main opposition

Cambodia holds a national election, where the country’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen is set to hold on to power after almost 33 years in office.

29 July 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

INDIA-POLITICS/RELIGION (PIX)

Muslim survivors of Indian massacre shaken by citizenship test

Hundreds of thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims in an Indian state will be kept out of a citizens’ register to be released on Monday on suspicion that they are illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. Some of the people are from families whose members were hacked to death in ethnic clashes in 1983 that killed nearly 2,000 people from the community.

29 July 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WILDFIRES/ (PIX) (TV)

Death, destruction and evacuations as California copes with deadly wildfires

California copes with death, destruction and evacuations as wildfires rage in multiple parts of the state, including around the city of Redding, home to 90,000 people. Scores of conflagarations are blazing across the United States in the midst of an unusually active wildfire season.

29 July

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/BRITAIN

Tech firms should be made liable for “fake news” on sites -UK lawmakers

Tech firms like Facebook should be made liable for “harmful and misleading” material on their websites and pay a levy so they can be regulated, British lawmakers said, warning of a crisis in democracy due to misuse of personal data. NOTE: The committee’s interim report and Collins’s comments were embargoed until July 29. Other news organisations broke the embargo after a copy of the report was published online by Dominic Cummings, who ran the officially designated Vote Leave campaign in the EU referendum.

29 July 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-AMAZON/ (PIX)

Amazon presents its upcoming original TV prgramming

Amazon presents some of it’s upcoming programming for television journalists in Los Angeles.

28 July 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

FILM-BOXOFFICE/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Top five films at the North American box office

Preliminary box office ticket results identifies the top five films at the North American box office.

29 July

BOSNIA-DIVING/OLD BRIDGE (PIX) (TV)

Mostar Old Bridge diving competition

Competitors dive from a 27-metres (89 feet) high Old Mostar Bridge into Neretva river during the annual competition drawing thousands of spectators.

29 July 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TELEVISION-NETFLIX/ (PIX)

Netflix presents its upcoming original programming

Streaming giant Netflix presents upcoming orginal programming for television journalists in Los Angeles, and is also expected to face questions about the final season of “House of Cards” after dropping lead actor Kevin Spacey following allegations of sexual misconduct

29 July

SPORTS

GAMES-ASIA/INDONESIA-SPRINTER (PIX) (TV)

Games - Newly-minted Indonesian sprint champion aims to bring gold medal home

From running barefoot in his village to becoming the world under-20 100 metres champion, 18-year-old Indonesian sprinter Lalu Muhammad Zohri is trying to cope with newly-found fame and the expectations of a nation as he prepares to compete on home soil in the upcoming Asian Games.

29 July 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT