REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 p.m. ET/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN

Nagorno-Karabakh truce frays as both sides allege attacks

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians, and Azerbaijan also said it had launched airstrikes as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh looked increasingly frayed on Sunday.

IRAQ-MILITIAS

Iraqi militias say they have halted anti-U.S. attacks

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An array of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups have suspended rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq’s government present a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops, one of the groups said on Sunday.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump says he is recovered from COVID-19, prepares for return to campaign trail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from COVID-19 and was not an infection risk for others, freeing him to return to holding big campaign rallies during the final weeks of the race for the White House.

USA-COURT-BARRETT

Supreme Court nominee Barrett pledges fealty to law as Senate hearing looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators in her high-stakes confirmation hearing this week that she will approach cases based on the law, not her personal views, as Democrats urged her to step aside on an upcoming challenge to the Obamacare law and any potential election-related disputes.

BUSINESS

STORM-DELTA-ENERGY

U.S. energy companies begin restoring oil and gas output after hurricane

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. energy companies were returning workers and restarting operations at storm-swept production facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday, two days after Hurricane Delta barreled through the area.

TRILLER-M-A

Exclusive: TikTok rival Triller explores deal to go public - sources

Triller Inc, a budding competitor to popular short-video app TikTok, is in discussions with blank-check acquisition companies about a merger which would take the U.S. social media company public, according to people familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

‘The War With Grandpa’ Tops ‘Tenet’ at Domestic Box Office

“The War With Grandpa,” a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018.

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-BTS

K-pop titan BTS’s online concert draws global fans

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN

King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

PARIS (Reuters) - Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men’s singles title.

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL

Hamilton goes beyond his wildest dreams with 91st F1 win

Lewis Hamilton said equalling Michael Schumacher’s Formula One win record with a 91st victory on Sunday was beyond his wildest dreams.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS

Americans facing fiscal ruin beg Washington to pass more stimulus

Millions of Americans remain out of work, small businesses are on the brink of closing down, and hopes for a new round of stimulus are fading.

12 Oct

LITHUANIA-ELECTION/RESULTS (PIX) (TV)

Results of Lithuanian parliamentary vote announced

Results announced in the first round of Lithuania’s parliamentary election seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis’ handling of the coronavirus crisis. dThe centrist Farmers and Greens party, an agrarian grouping that leads Skvernelis’ ruling coalition, was neck-and-neck in opinion polls before the vote with the centre-right Homeland Union, which has roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement.

12 Oct

MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

23rd Milken Institute Global Conference

RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 7-10 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.

12 Oct

NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV)

2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced

The winner or winners of this year’s Nobel prize in economic sciences are announced at a news conference.

12 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS

What phones and gadgets to expect from Apple on Tuesday

Factbox of products expected by analysts from Apple at its launch event, including the iPhone 12

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CATERPILLAR-SERVICES/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)

Caterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics

Question: How can a company like Caterpillar try to counter a slump in sales of bulldozers and trucks during a pandemic that has made every human a potential disease vector? Answer: Cut out human operators, perhaps? Caterpillar’s autonomous driving technology, which can be bolted on to existing machines, is helping the U.S. heavy equipment maker mitigate the heavy impact of the coronavirus crisis on sales of its traditional workhorses.

12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

IRELAND-CRIME/

Irish High Court to decide whether to extradite British journalist over 1996 murder

The Irish High Court is to rule on whether British journalist Ian Bailey should face extradition to France, where he was convicted of murdering a French film producer in Ireland 23 years ago, a crime he denies.

12 Oct

CONGO-PRISON/ (PIX) (TV)

Malnutrition stalks Congo’s packed prisons

Friends of 18-year-old Muno Lembissa said he died in prison from sorrow. The jail’s director said malnutrition contributed to his demise, because he did not have visitors to bring in meals to feed him.

12 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

Confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for Trump nominee to Supreme Court

Multi-day U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for President Donald Trump’s nominee to Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/CONFERENCES

Almost Like Being There: Making the most of virtual conferences

In a recent “Meetings Outlook” survey from Meeting Professionals International, 86% of respondents foresee declining attendance for live events over the course of the coming year, while 87% project higher attendance for virtual events. In some ways this New Normal is more challenging, and in other ways it’s actually easier. But either way, it requires an entirely new playbook – for how you interact with people, access meaningful content, and maximize what you get out of the experience.

12 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-COLUMBUSDAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Columbus day is celebrated in the U.S.

Revellers take part in the annual Columbus day parade.

12 Oct

USA-ELECTIONS/ATLANTA-HAWKS

Hawks stadium in Atlanta set to be the nation’s largest polling place amid COVID fears

The Atlanta Hawks’ arena is set to become the nation’s largest single polling place for the 2020 election when early voting starts Monday Oct. 12 and it could help drive the vote amid COVID fears in the battleground state of Georgia

12 Oct

EU-FOREIGN/ (PIX) (TV)

EU foreign ministers discuss bloc’s ties with Russia after Navalny poisoning

The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on Russia and on EU relations with the Latin America and the Caribbean region, and be informed about current affairs

12 Oct 01:45 ET / 05:45 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ISSUES

FACTBOX-Key issues in New Zealand election

Factbox story on the key issues in New Zealand’s election.

12 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROFILE

NEWSMAKER-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett has staked out conservative positions

In nominating Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has selected a federal appeals court judge who has staked out conservative legal positions on key hot-button issues in three years on the bench.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE

EXPLAINER-The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race

A look at how the U.S. determines who will win the presidential race via the electoral college system, the history of faithless electors, what the holes are in the laws that could pave the way for Electoral College disputes if election results are unclear.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT-RULINGS

FACTBOX-Noteworthy legal opinions from Trump’s Supreme Court pick Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and has weighed in on cases involving several hot-button issues including abortion, gun rights, immigration and campus sexual assault.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX)

Kenya to begin phased reopening of schools

Kenya will partially reopen its schools on Monday, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

ITALY-ART/STATUES (PIX) (TV)

World’s most important private collection of marble statues goes on display

Rome unveils the “Torlonia Marbles” at an exhibition that brings together some 96 ancient sculptures comprising of bronze, marble and alabaster statues. The long-awaited exhibition was originally planned to open in April but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

12 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-TYROL (PIX)

News conference on Tyrol’s handling of coronavirus outbreak

A panel of experts set up by the province of Tyrol to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic in light of the massive outbreak at the Ischgl ski resort holds a news conference on its findings being published on Monday.

12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)

Transgender man’s dream of entering U.S. military thwarted for now

Paulo Batista is striving to fulfill his father’s dying wish for him to join the U.S. military, but says all he has heard from the armed forces is either silence or a door slamming shut. Batista is transgender, effectively banned from military service under a policy announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and formally adopted in 2019.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT