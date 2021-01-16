REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 am GMT/1:00 am ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 am GMT/1:00 am ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-VACCINE/

India kicks off ‘world’s largest’ vaccination campaign

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “world’s largest” vaccination campaign on Saturday as the populous nation tries to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control starting with two locally-manufactured shots.

INDONESIA-QUAKE/

Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An aftershock hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Saturday as rescue workers searched for people trapped under rubble after an earthquake killed at least 45 people, injured hundreds and sent thousands fleeing in terror.

U.S.

AMERICAN-ROBOTICS-INC-FAA/

American Robotics gets FAA nod to fly fully automated drones

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration granted Massachusetts-based American Robotics Inc permission to operate automated drones.

USA-EXECUTIONS/

U.S. to carry out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Reuters) - The U.S. government was set to carry out the 13th and final federal execution under President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday evening, just five days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office with a promise to try to end the death penalty.

BUSINESS

GM-CANADA-ELECTRIC/

GM to invest C$1 billion in Canada plant to manufacture electric vans

General Motors Co and labor union Unifor said on Friday they have reached a tentative deal for the automaker to invest nearly C$1 billion ($785.42 million) in its CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, to manufacture commercial electric vans.

CARREFOUR-M-A-COUCHETARD-LEMAIRE-EXCL/

Exclusive: Canada’s Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan after French government opposition, say sources

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) - Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its 16.2 billion euro ($19.6 billion) bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after the takeover plan ran into stiff opposition from the French government, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-LOCKED-DOWN/

Anne Hathaway races to release ‘Locked Down’ COVID-19 rom-com

LONDON (Reuters) - As the rest of the world was shutting down to stave off COVID-19, U.S. star Anne Hathaway found herself starting up a whole new movie project - a rom-com heist caper set in the pandemic still raging around her.

USA-BIDEN-INAUGURATION-CEREMONY/

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at diverse Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington next week alongside others in what his transition team said would showcase a diverse America.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SPORT/

NBA, NHL delay games as COVID-19 once again threatens professional sport

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed three more games and the National Hockey League (NHL) once again pushed back the Dallas Stars’ season opener, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases that has put professional sport on notice in North America.

GOLF-DECHAMBEAU/

DeChambeau says dizzy spells at Masters due to brain overworking

American Bryson DeChambeau said the “crazy overworking” of his brain due to tournament stress and health issues caused him to feel dizzy at the Masters last year, but he has found a way to overcome the problem.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CARREFOUR-M&A/COUCHETARD

Ambitious Canadian behind failed French supermarket deal not likely to quit

The sudden collapse of Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couch-Tard’s $20 billion surprise bid for French retailer Carrefour on Friday is not likely to end the ambitions of founder Alain Bouchard. The low-profile Canadian businessman built Couche-Tard from a single store in Quebec in 1980 to a global network of convenience stores and gas stations with a market value of $33 billion, with 66 acquisitions along the way.

16 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-CHINA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

First shipment of China’s Sinopharm’s vaccines arrive in Serbia

A plane with one million doses of China’s Sinopharm’s vaccines arrives in Serbia. Serbia is the first European country to get Chinese vaccines delivered.

16 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA -TRUMP/PARDON (EXPLAINER) (PIX)

EXPLAINER- Can Trump pardon himself? Would a court reject the move?

U.S. President Donald Trump, facing increasing condemnation and potential legal jeopardy, has discussed the possibility of pardoning himself in recent weeks, a source familiar with the situation said earlier this month.

16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS (PIX)

U.S. capitols bolster defenses ahead of pro-Trump protests across 50 states

U.S. law enforcement officials are gearing up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitols this weekend, erecting barriers and calling in their national guards with the aim of preventing the kind of violent attack that rattled the nation on Jan. 6.

16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT