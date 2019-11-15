REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary as protests paralyze city

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a “violent mob” on the city’s justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests.

BOLIVIA-ELECTION/

Bolivia’s dueling parties strike deal to end political chaos

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s interim government and lawmakers from the party of unseated leader Evo Morales struck a deal late on Thursday to pursue new elections, potentially helping resolve the South American country’s political crisis.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Constitution.

USA-COURT-TRUMP-TAXES/

Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a lower court ruling that directed his longtime accounting firm to hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors.

BUSINESS

AMAZON-COM-PENTAGON/

Amazon challenges Pentagon’s $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it is contesting the Pentagon’s award of an up to $10 billion cloud computing deal to Microsoft Corp, expressing concern that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process.

WEWORK-SOFTBANK/

WeWork bond drops, spread hits a record on report of delayed share tender

WeWork’s junk bond price dropped and its risk premium shot to a record high on Thursday following a report that its main backer still hasn’t delivered on a plan to buy $3 billion of stock from existing shareholders.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-POLAND/

Netflix to change Nazi guard documentary after Polish complaint

WARSAW (Reuters) - Netflix said on Thursday it would make changes to maps in a documentary that showed German Nazi death camps inside the borders of modern Poland, after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pressed the streaming and production company to act.

SOUTHKOREA-BABYSHARK/

Beyond Baby Shark: creator of viral hit eyes China with dinosaurs

SEOUL (Reuters) - The creator of the children’s song “Baby Shark,” which has become a global phenomenon, says the firm is eyeing the Chinese market, where the tune did not quite catch on, with a brand new character featuring dinosaurs.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Djokovic’s hopes crushed as Federer serves up a masterclass

LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer lit up the O2 Arena with a dazzling 6-4 6-3 defeat of Novak Djokovic to hand the Serb an early ATP Finals exit and wreck his bid to end the year ranked number one on Thursday.

SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL-INTERVIEW/

Rapinoe calls for more investment in U.S. women’s game

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has been at the forefront of the U.S. national women’s team’s fight for gender pay equity but the fiery forward has told Reuters she also hopes for more investment in the domestic league and better pay for club players.

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/SWIMMING-SUN (PIX) (TV)

CAS public hearing of WADA appeal against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and FINA at CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) holds a public hearing of the appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA). In a break from usual procedure, this public hearing is held at the Conference Centre of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Montreux.

15 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

VENEZUELA-ECONOMY/EUROS (PIX)

Venezuela central bank steps up euro cash delivery to banks

Venezuela’s central bank has doubled the amount of euros in cash it provides local banks as hyperinflation and U.S. sanctions prompt a surge in use of the European currency, four sources familiar with central bank activities said.

15 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/DEERE-LAYOFFS (PIX)

Deere workers grapple with fallout of Trump’s trade war

Devin Spencer has been on edge ever since Deere & Co. decided to indefinitely lay off 50 of his colleagues at its East Moline, Illinois-based Harvester works facility, blaming reduced demand for its farm combines. He is not alone. President Donald Trump’s tariff war has left hundreds of workers at the facility with an uncertain future.

15 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CANADA-SIDEWALK/

Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs to release more details on data usage, digital innovations in Toronto smart city project

Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs is releasing more details on data usage, digital governance and innovations, in response to criticisms that its original project proposal for how it will develop Toronto’s waterfront Quayside area was too long and abstract.

15 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/STABILITY

Federal Reserve releases latest periodic report on financial stabilty

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday will release the latest in its periodic assessments of financial stability in the U.S. economy and markets.

15 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-CONGOREPUBLIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Merkel, Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi speak to reporters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Congo’s President Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi with military honors in Berlin before they speak to reporters following their meeting on “the political situation in Congo and the region and likely the recent outbreak of Ebola in eastern Congo,” according to the German government press office.

15 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-YOVANOVITCH

‘I was very concerned:’ Former U.S. ambassador Yovanovitch in impeachment spotlight

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch takes center stage in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry on Friday, when she is scheduled to testify about events before and after President Donald Trump removed her from her post in Kiev.

15 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish PM, Scottish First Minister, UK’s Gove speak at British-Irish Council

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and British government minister Michael Gove attend meeting of body set up as part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. News conference at 12.15

15 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Ex-envoy to Ukraine appears at public impeachment probe hearing

U.S. House Intelligence Committee resumes series of open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump with an appearance by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. The House has also scheduled a behind-closed-doors testimony from David Holmes, the Taylor staffer who overheard a Trump call revealed in Wednesday’s testimony.

15 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-HUNGARY/UNIVERSITY

Soros speaks at opening of Central European University’s Vienna campus

The Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros, opens its Vienna campus, after what it has described as its eviction from Hungary by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist government.

15 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Incoming European Council President Michel meets Irish PM

Incoming European Council President Charles Michel meets Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar before he is due to replace chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk on Dec. 1

15 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-BECKHAM/ (PIX) (TV)

Victoria Beckham speaks about her fashion business

Victoria Beckham speaks about her fashion business at a luxury conference in Paris organised by Vogue.

15 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT