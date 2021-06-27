REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 7 a.m. GMT/3 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7 a.m. GMT/3 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-POLITICS-HANCOCK UK health minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide

LONDON- British health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown.

PERU-ELECTION Peruvians take to the streets as election result hold-up stokes tensions

LIMA - Thousands of Peruvians supporting socialist Pedro Castillo and right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori took to the streets on Saturday amid uncertainty over the result of a tight June 6 presidential election that has been held up by legal challenges.

U.S.

MIAMI-BUILDING Five dead, 156 still missing in Florida building collapse as searchers race against time

SURFSIDE - Searchers worked early on Sunday to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed three days ago as questions arose about the tower’s structural integrity.

USA-TRUMP At Ohio rally, Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans

WELLINGTON At his first rally since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump on Saturday lambasted the Biden administration’s immigration policies and sought to energize Republicans to take back majorities in Congress next year.-

BUSINESS

VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS VW to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035

BERLIN - German carmaker Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to electric vehicles, but later in the United States and China, a board member was quoted as saying on Saturday.

MICROSOFT-BREACH Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

SAN FRANCISCO - Microsoft said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE-CROWN From Sick Boy to PM: Jonny Lee Miller joins ‘The Crown’ cast as Major

LONDON - Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film “Trainspotting”, is joining the cast of hit Netflix series “The Crown”, in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major.

AWARDS-OSCARS Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to receive honorary Oscars

LOS ANGELES - Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are among four people who will receive honorary Oscars next year for their contributions to filmmaking and the world, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-USA-TRIALS Athletics-Holloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at U.S. trials Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-metre hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon.

CYCLING-FRANCE Cycling-Alaphilippe in yellow after crash-marred opening Tour stage

LANDERNEAU - Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe recovered from a crash to win the first stage of the Tour de France, an incident-strewn 197.8-km ride from Brest, to take the inaugural leader’s yellow jersey on Saturday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South Africa’s Ramaphosa to address nation on COVID-19 response measures as cases surge

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on the government’s COVID-19 response measures, as infections are surging in a “third wave”. A day earlier, local scientists said the Delta coronavirus variant now appeared to be dominating new infections.

27 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/J&J-BOOSTER

Boosters may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads; some already taking them

Infectious disease experts are weighing the need for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna mRNA-based vaccines for Americans who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine due to the increasing prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. A few say they have already gotten them for themselves.

28 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros due to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

28 Jun

TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

World Mobile Conference Barcelona

The Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry’s biggest annual gathering, will be held from June 28 to July 1, 2021, after a decision was taken to postpone the event that was originally scheduled for early March.

28 Jun

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CHINA-POLITICS/ANNIVERSARY-PREPARATIONS (PIX)

China leaves nothing to chance in run-up to Communist Party’s 100th anniversary

China’s security apparatus kicks into overdrive ahead of the July 1 ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party.

28 Jun

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-SHELTERS (PIX) (TV)

Uncertainty defies Gazans reconstruction hopes amid internal and Israeli disputes

Uncertainty defies hopes among Gazans who lost their houses in the recent fighting with Israel over a near rebuilding of their houses, amid Israeli and internal Palestinian disputes.

28 Jun

ITALY-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken attends meeting on Syria and Islamic state

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and other participants for a meeting on Syria and Islamic state.

28 Jun

RUSSIA-CHINA/PUTIN-XI (PIX) (TV)

Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi hold online talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold online talks.

28 Jun

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-ENRC/COURT

Former partner of law firm Dechert to testify in London ENRC trial

Neil Gerrard, a former top Dechert lawyer, on Monday starts laying out his defence in a London court against allegations he leaked privileged information and colluded with the UK Serious Fraud Office ahead of a criminal investigation into his one-time client - mining company ENRC.

28 Jun

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

LEBANON-CRISIS/POVERTY (PIX) (TV)

In Lebanon’s north, economic meltdown deepens despair

Taha Riz has worked just three days at his bakery in the last month, as Lebanon’s meltdown bites hardest in the country’s neglected north, driving many to poverty while political leaders fail to stem the economic devastation.

28 Jun

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY

Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed estimates

French consultancy Strategie Grains updates its estimates of EU oilseed supply and demand as the rapeseed harvest approaches.

28 Jun

CANADA-AEROSPACE/HIRING (PIX)

Canadian aerospace suppliers face labor crunch as aviation recovers

Canadian aerospace firms are struggling to hire back workers to meet resurgent travel demand amid growing warnings of a post-COVID labor crunch, industry executives said.

28 Jun

EGYPT-WHEAT/

Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in tender for shipment Aug. 25-Sept. 5

Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers in a tender on Monday for shipment from Aug. 25-Sept. 5 and payment at sight.

28 Jun

GLOBAL-OIL/CANADA-EMISSIONS

Old, small and GHG-intense: why Canada’s highest-carbon oil sites keep pumping

In the shadow of Canada’s mega oil sands projects, small, old, technologically outdated facilities are churning out up to three times more emissions per barrel than the sector’s already high average. These projects present another challenge to Canada’s goal to cut emissions by 40-45% in less than a decade. With oil prices near 2-1/2-year highs and dim prospects of building new projects in a world heading toward net zero, operators are aiming to pump dry existing facilities, including the most carbon-intense sites.

28 Jun

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB/SABATHIA Baseball - Yankees great CC Sabathia discusses battle with alcoholism

New York Yankees great and World Series champion CC Sabathia speaks to Reuters about his journey with alcohol dependence and the launch of an educational program designed to help remove the stigma sometimes associated with people seeking treatment.

28 Jun