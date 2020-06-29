Reuters to host Twitter chat on the movement for Black trans lives on Tuesday, June 30

A participant wears cardboard wings during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC2PHH9SI21T

On Tuesday, Reuters will host a Twitter chat with Peppermint, activist, entertainer and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant; actor and advocate Brian Michael Smith; and Ianne Fields Stewart, storyteller and founder of the Okra Project, for a conversation on the movement for Black trans lives.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 16 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed by violent means in the U.S. in 2020. Join the discussion, moderated by Reuters digital editors Ben Kellerman and Arlene Washington, and learn more about how the fight for Black trans lives has become a focal point this Pride month.

The Reuters Twitter chat will be a live discussion on Tuesday, June 30, at 4 p.m. ET.

Users can follow along on Twitter at @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.

