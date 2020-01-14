Reuters to host series of events at the World Economic Forum

Next week, as the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland, Reuters will be hosting an array of events focused on everything from misinformation in the markets and media to multigenerational workforces to the digital economy.

A general view shows the congress centre, the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

On Tuesday, Reuters will be hosting three panel discussions:

--'Reimagining Leadership in the Digital Economy’ will explore what it will take to lead and win in the digital economy. Branded content studio Reuters Plus partnered with Cognizant to host the session, which will be moderated by Reuters Editor-at-Large Axel Threlfall and include Ben Bring, Director of the Center for the Future of Work, Cognizant; Doug Ready, Senior Lecturer in Organizational Effectiveness, MIT Sloan School of Management; and Becky Frankiewicz, President, Manpower Group North America. For more information, click here.

--Reuters partnered with the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan, on a discussion focused on how the Japanese culture embraces an innovative mindset and connection to nature and the ways this encourages both tradition and a continued emphasis on sustainability. ‘Culture Keepers: Pathways to a New Generation’ will feature Marcello Dantas, Artistic Director, Cidade Matarazzo House of Creativity; Matilda McQuaid, Deputy Director of Curatorial and Head of Textiles; Cooper Hewitt; and Wataru Iwamoto, Director General, International Research Center for Intangible Cultural Heritage, and will be moderated by Reuters editor Lauren Young. For more information, click here.

--Reuters and Refinitiv will co-host ‘Misinformation in Markets and Media,’ tackling how technology is evolving in the arms race between social media platforms and bad actors and what can investors and regulators do to manage the threat. Panelists include Hao Li, Associate Professor, USC; Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India; Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, Director, Reuters Institute; and former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark. For more information, click here.

Two additional discussions follow on Wednesday:

--‘The Multigenerational Workforce,’ sponsored by AARP, brings its popular ‘Future of Work’ coverage to life with a discussion on how global, multi-generational organizations create agile workforces to meet the challenges of the new economy. Moderated by Young, panelists will include Taso Du Val, CEO, Toptal; Lareina Yee, Chief Diversity Officer, McKinsey; Francine Katsoudas, Chief People Officer, Cisco; and Othman Laraki, CEO, Color Genomics. For more information, click here.

--‘Inclusion in Today’s Workplace,’ produced by Reuters Plus and Cognizant, will explore how are organizations are fostering inclusion. Moderator Kimberley Lim, a Reuters producer, will be joined by Caroline Casey, Founder, The Valuable 500. and Karen McLoughlin, CFO, Cognizant. For more information, click here.

Follow Reuters coverage from the WEF all next week at www.reuters.com/davos .

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Heather Carpenter

heather.carpenter @ thomsonreuters.com