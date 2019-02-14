Reuters welcomes National Geographic and PBS NewsHour as partners on Reuters Connect

- National Geographic to offer captivating wildlife, culture, history and environmental images

- PBS NewsHour to provide US, global and archive b-roll footage

Reuters today announces National Geographic and PBS NewsHour as the latest content partners to join its Reuters Connect platform, offering subscribers photography from the National Geographic Image Collection, and b-roll from PBS NewsHour for the first time.

The prestigious brands join a growing list of third-party content providers available on Reuters Connect – the single destination for Reuters News Agency customers - including the BBC, USA Today and Variety.

National Geographic, one of the world’s most well-known sources of stunning photography, will offer Reuters Connect customers captivating images of wildlife, culture, history and the environment, from the ever-growing National Geographic Image Collection.

PBS NewsHour will provide footage from the U.S. and around the world, including content from current news locations, as well as historic and evergreen footage from the NewsHour’s rich 40-year-old archive.

National Geographic and PBS NewsHour join a growing roster of 30 partners on Reuters Connect, including Accuweather, Jukin Media, WENN, Omnisport, Newsflare and StarNews Korea.

Justine Flatley, Product Manager for Content Partnerships, Reuters, said: “Reuters customers expect high quality, topical content from Reuters Connect and that is why the partnerships with National Geographic and PBS NewsHour are such a natural fit. These prestigious brands, and the exceptional content they produce, add significant value to our customers’ subscriptions and to their experience on the Connect platform today.”

Alice Keating, SVP National Geographic Image Collection, said: “At National Geographic, we strive to tell stories that matter. We are pleased to bring some of the most compelling content from our ever-growing collection that spans over 130 years to Reuters Connect customers.”

Annette Miller, Vice President, NewsHour Productions, said: “PBS NewsHour is pleased to make available our b-roll content on the Reuters Connect platform. There, editorial clients will find compelling video on global issues, culture, politics, environment and more, gleaned from current news stories, as well as our 40-years plus archive of award-winning journalism.”

