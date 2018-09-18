Reuters announces promotions and additions to the Greater China team

In a memo to staff, Reuters Greater China Bureau Chief, Tony Munroe, announced a number of promotions and appointments to the Greater China team. Read more below:

White logo horizontal

William Zhang is named Deputy Editor, Reuters Chinese News

William joined Reuters in 2002 as a reporter in the Shanghai bureau, covering Chinese financial markets as well as the real estate and energy industries. He became a filing editor two years later, before moving to the Beijing bureau in 2005 for three years to bolster RCN’s coverage of China’s macro economy and policies. He returned to Shanghai just before the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and was promoted to head the RCN editing desk in in 2010. In his spare time, William loves playing basketball, writing poems and reading thriller fiction. He remains based in Shanghai and reports to Carolyn Qu.

Brenda Goh takes on a new role as Asia Infrastructure Correspondent

In this newly created cross-asset role, Brenda sharpens her focus on China’s growing corporate influence in Asia and the global progress of its vast Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. A native of Singapore, Brenda joined Reuters in 2010 as a trainee in London, where she wrote about everything from fighter jets and European bonds to luxury property. She moved to Shanghai four years ago to cover China’s shipping and logistics sector, a beat that has expand to include China’s Belt and Road push across Asia and beyond, becoming a Senior Correspondent last year. In her spare time, Brenda enjoys exploring Shanghai on her bicycle and sampling hotpot concoctions. She continues to report to Adam Jourdan.

Dominique Patton is promoted to Senior Correspondent, Commodities & Energy

Dominique has been with Reuters for five years covering China’s rapidly changing agriculture sector, which has taken her around the country to glamorous locations like pig farms, slaughterhouses, chicken hatcheries and cotton mills. Previously, she covered the renewable energy industry for a trade magazine, did a stint with a Kenyan newspaper and also spent four years in France reporting on the food industry. Half Irish, half Swiss, she has been in Beijing for more than a decade and has two young children. Dominique will be acting China C&E team leader when Josephine Mason moves to London for her new posting at the end of the month.

Michael Martina is promoted to Senior Correspondent, China P&G

Michael studied journalism and China at university, so he likes to say he’s living the dream. He started as as a staff photojournalist for a newspaper in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, joining Reuters in China eight years ago after graduate school in Seattle. Michael has covered everything from foreign policy to earthquakes, protests, riots, bomb attacks and plane crashes. He has been especially busy breaking news on China’s trade policy and practices, coverage that has been cited by the Trump administration (for better or worse, he says) as justification for the trade war. Otherwise, Michael can be found jogging around the canals of Beijing, cross-fitting, or performing on the mandolin for his cat, Isby. Michael continues to report to Ben Blanchard.

Noah Sin joins Reuters as Hong Kong Markets Correspondent

Noah joins the team from Euromoney Institutional Investor, where he covered Chinese capital markets, regulations and RMB internationalization. Prior to that, he freelanced in London, writing for publications such as The Independent on politics in China, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. In his spare time, he likes to drink tea and stroll around Hong Kong in search of street food and to explore the city’s history. Noah holds an MSc in International Relations Theory from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He tweets at @noah_sin. He will start on Sept. 17, reporting to Anne Marie Roantree.

Josh Horwitz joins Reuters as Company News Correspondent

Josh joins the China company news crew, covering China’s vast and fast-moving technology sector as part of the expanding regional tech team. He joins Reuters after three years at Quartz, writing about Chinese gadgets and gizmos, the country’s huge manufacturing ecosystem, and the long-running standoff between Washington and Beijing over tech policy. He has covered companies ranging from Alibaba to Huawei. Josh, who studied in Boston and Taipei, will move to Shanghai after five years as a reporter in Asia based in Hong Kong and Taiwan. In his free time, Josh enjoys independent films and experimenting with elaborate home-cooked meals, some of which he claims turn out tasty. He will be based in Shanghai (pending visa approval) and report to Adam Jourdan.

Muyu Xu is promoted to staff Correspondent, China C&E

Muyu joined Reuters in 2016 as graduate trainee in Beijing and then found her home with commodities team covering various topics including renewable energy, carbon markets and steel and even and salt reform. A native of the Chinese capital, Muyu spent two and half years studying journalism and Nordic history in the UK, Denmark and Sweden, where she also did freelance journalism on politics, business and environmental issues for local publication, before returning to her home city. As a Beijinger, Muyu enjoys listening to Peking Opera and playing the Guzheng, a traditional Chinese instrument, to the delight of her neighbors. She has recently found new interests in archery and boxing.

Stella Qiu is promoted to staff Correspondent, Economics (and Aviation)

Stella started with Reuters in February 2016 as in intern in Shanghai, producing the daily yuan reports and helping with stocks and bonds coverage. After six months, she headed north to Beijing to join the all-conquering Speed Team, where her increased dabbling in economics coverage became a full-time gig earlier this year, with a focus on consumption. Stella adds aviation to her cross-asset portfolio as part of our ongoing efforts to bolster coverage of companies. Prior to joining Reuters, Stella did a stint at the Global Times in Shanghai. A native of the southern city of Wenzhou, Stella is an English Studies graduate of East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai. She’s a fan of music, late night variety shows and physics. She reports to Ryan Woo.

Please join me in welcoming our new colleagues, and congratulating all for their well-earned career advancement.

Tony Munroe

Reuters Greater China Bureau Chief

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

mansi dot walia at tr dot com