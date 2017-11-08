Reuters TV now available on Fire TV

Starting today, Reuters TV is available on Fire TV devices. The launch on Fire TV is another step in Reuters ongoing effort to meet our users on all the platforms they use. This launch adds to Reuters TV’s presence on Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Show, Roku, Apple TV, Android and iOS devices and on the Web at Reuters.tv.

Reuters TV on Fire TV

In addition to streaming the world’s big events live, and diving into thematic featured content channels, viewers are able watch Reuters TV’s signature news show, Reuters Now, on Fire TV 24/7. Reuters Now content is:

--Available on-demand

--Available in durations between 10 and 30 minutes

--Always current and up-to-date

Editorial content for Reuters TV draws upon Reuters extraordinary reach from 2,500 journalists in nearly 200 locations. In order to deliver the service’s variable program lengths, all content is produced in multiple versions and organized by editorial teams in London, Hong Kong, New York and Washington DC, providing round the clock coverage for viewers.

The Reuters TV launch on Fire TV is sponsored by FedEx. This is their third sponsorship of a Reuters launch, having sponsored Reuters TV on Roku in October 2016 and the Reuters app in February 2016.

You can add the Reuters TV app to your Fire TV by selecting it on the Amazon app store.

