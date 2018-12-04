Revance Therapeutics' frown lines treatment succeeds in late-stage trial

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Medical aesthetics company Revance Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday that its long-acting injectable drug was successful in reducing moderate-to-severe frown lines in a late-stage study.

The successful completion of the trial paves the way for Revance to submit its application for marketing approval of the drug in the first half of 2019, the company said.

Separately, Revance signed a license deal with China’s Fosun Pharma covering exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the RT002 drug in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)