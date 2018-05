May 23 (Reuters) - Cosmetics company Revlon Inc on Wednesday appointed Debra Perelman, 44, as its chief executive officer effective immediately.

Perelman, who was also named president, is the daughter of Revlon board chairman Ronald Perelman and has spent more than 20 years at the company.

Perelman, who is currently Chief Operating Officer, will be the company’s first female CEO. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)