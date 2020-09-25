UK's Revolution Bars explores CVA to tackle fresh virus curbs

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Revolution Bars said on Friday it is planning to reduce its outlets through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), after the UK government announced fresh COVID-19 curbs including shutting restaurants and pubs early.
The operator of 74 premium bars across the UK said it has been working with advisers to assess various strategic options for the firm as it has been hit by a challenging environment.
