France's Rexel to sell Gexpro Services unit to LKCM Headwater

PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - French electrical products and energy services company Rexel said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its Gexpro Services unit, a business with sales of around $260 million, to private investment company LKCM Headwater.

“This divestment, which follows a disposal program of 650 million euros ($729 million)in 2017 and 2018, is in line with our strategy aiming at optimising our portfolio,” CEO Patrick Berard said.