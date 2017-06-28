FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
Rheinmetall wins 310 mln eur order for German army infantry systems
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 28, 2017 / 9:01 AM / in 2 months

Rheinmetall wins 310 mln eur order for German army infantry systems

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall has won an order with a net value of 310 million euros ($352 million) to supply 68 soldier systems - wearable high-tech gear for infantry - to the German army, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bundeswehr has procured a total of 90 such systems since 2012, Rheinmetall said. They have been in service with German troops in Afghanistan since summer 2013.

The 68 platoon systems are enough to equip over 2,460 soldiers, Rheinmetall said. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

