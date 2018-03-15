FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Rheinmetall expects further success in Australia after $2.5 bln order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall said on Thursday it expects success in Australia with different vehicle types after beating BAE Systems to a $2.5 billion order for armoured reconnaissance vehicles.

The company, which earlier forecast a rise in sales and earnings this year, also said defence demand in Germany was a growth driver as were defence policy in the European Union and digitalisation.

Speaking at a news conference, CEO Armin Papperger also said he could not yet assess whether or when it would be possible to resume sales to Turkey, which have been banned by the German government following a political row. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)

