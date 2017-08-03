FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall raises sales, margin outlook after strong Q2
August 3, 2017 / 6:03 AM / a day ago

Rheinmetall raises sales, margin outlook after strong Q2

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Defence group Rheinmetall on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for sales and profit margins after a string of orders from Germany's armed forces and a rise in profits at its automotive division.

The group now expects organic sales growth of about 6 percent in 2017, up from a previous target range of 4 to 5 percent. It now sees an operating margin of 6.5 percent on a group level, slightly up from the 6.3 percent previously expected.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 81 million euros ($96 million), beating the 77 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8437 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

