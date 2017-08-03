UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall raises outlook on defence, automotive units

* Now sees organic sales up 6 pct, operating margin 6.5 pct

* Higher outlook follows string of orders at defence unit

* Shares at top of midcap index (Recasts, adds context, analyst)

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Defence group Rheinmetall on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for sales and margins, after a string of orders from Germany's armed forces and solid business at its automotive division lifted its operating profit above expectations.

Shares rose 3.5 percent, making them the top performers among German midcap stocks. Rheinmetall's stock is up 38 percent year-to-date and hit an all-time high in late June on the back of numerous contract wins at its defence unit.

The group now sees organic sales growth of about 6 percent in 2017, up from a previous target range of 4 to 5 percent. Its operating margin is expected to reach 6.5 percent on a group level, slightly up from the previous forecast for 6.3 percent.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 14 percent to 81 million euros ($96 million), beating the 77 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. At 1.46 billion euros, sales were in line with expectations.

"Lifted... defence budgets seem to trigger already a rising number of profitable (international) orders," DZ Bank analyst Alexander Hauenstein wrote in a note, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock. "The project pipeline is now well filled."

At the end of June, Rheinmetall's order backlog stood at 7.1 billion euros, compared with 7.3 billion at the same time last year.