Rheinmetall raises dividend, forecasts growth in 2018

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall announced a 17 percent hike in its annual dividend and forecast a further rise in sales and earnings this year as it benefits from a shift to lower-emissions cars and rising defence budgets.

Revenues will grow by 8 to 9 percent this year, while the operating margin with widen to around 7 percent from 6.8 percent in 2017, the group said on Thursday.

The company posted a 5 percent rise in 2017 sales to 5.896 billion euros ($7.29 billion), and a 13 percent gain in full-year adjusted operating profit to 400 million euros. ($1 = 0.8085 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine)