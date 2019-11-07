Rheinmetall warns of lower sales growth on auto industry woes

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German defence and automotive parts supplier Rheinmetall lowered its 2019 sales guidance on Thursday, citing the downturn in global car production.

The Duesseldorf-based company now expects sales to grow organically and before currency effects by slightly more than 1% after previously forecasting 4%.

For its auto sector, Rheinmetall expects a sales decrease by around 7%, having previously anticipated decline of between 2% and 3%, it said.