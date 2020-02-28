Healthcare
Rhoen Klinikum founder aims to take over company with Asklepios

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German clinics operator Asklepios and the founder of healthcare provider Rhoen Klinikum said on Friday that they had bundled their stakes in Rhoen to almost 50% and were offering to buy the rest of the shares.

The offer price is 18 euros ($19.56) per share, 25% more than the share price of 14.40 euros before the announcement. That values the company at 1.2 billion euros.

Asklepios and the founder, Eugen Muench, are aiming for a majority of Rhoen shares, they said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Rhoen Klinikum declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting Alexander Huebner Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

