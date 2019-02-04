Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 4, 2019 / 5:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RhythmOne finance chief Zorko steps down ahead of sale to Taptica

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - RhythmOne Plc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mark Zorko had stepped down and will be replaced by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bonney in the interim.

The U.S.-focused advertising company, which is being bought by rival mobile video advertising firm Taptica International , said there was no disagreement between Zorko and the company.

It wasn’t, however, immediately known why he left the company.

“Given ... a potential transaction between the Company and Taptica International and in a continued effort to streamline costs, the company will continue to evaluate its options relating to the chief financial officer,” RhythmOne said in a statement. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below