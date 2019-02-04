RhythmOne finance chief Zorko steps down ahead of sale to Taptica

Feb 4 (Reuters) - RhythmOne Plc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mark Zorko had stepped down and will be replaced by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bonney in the interim.

The U.S.-focused advertising company, which is being bought by rival mobile video advertising firm Taptica International , said there was no disagreement between Zorko and the company.

It wasn’t, however, immediately known why he left the company.

“Given ... a potential transaction between the Company and Taptica International and in a continued effort to streamline costs, the company will continue to evaluate its options relating to the chief financial officer,” RhythmOne said in a statement. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)