Brazil's Ri Happy to file Wednesday for IPO of up to $300 mln -source

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy Brinquedos SA and controlling shareholder Carlyle Group LP plan to file on Wednesday for an initial public offering (IPO) raising between 750 million reais and 970 million reais ($235-300 million), said one source familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported on Monday that Ri Happy expects to price the offering by the end of March.

The toy retailer has hired banks Banco BTG Pactual SA, Goldman Sachs & Co, Itaú BBA SA, Credit Suisse Group, Bradesco BBI SA and BB Banco de Investimento SA to manage the offering.

Ri Happy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)