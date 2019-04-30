Consumer Goods and Retail
Ivory Coast bans Olam rice imports for one year after spoilt shipment

ABIDJAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast banned rice imports from Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International for one year after destroying an 18,000-tonne shipment of “spoilt” rice, the commerce ministry said.

Olam said in a statement on Tuesday that it was disappointed by the ministry’s decision, which was first announced last Friday.

“The unique circumstances relating to the recent rejection of a cargo of rice were unfortunate and not representative of the shipments of rice into Ivory Coast,” Olam said.

