ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - Richemont appointed former Givenchy chief Philippe Fortunato to lead its fashion and accessories business, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

LVMH veteran Fortunato, who had been leading French fashion brand Givenchy since September 2014, will take over on Sept. 1, the company source said. He is succeeding Eric Vallat who left in 2019 after just one year on the job. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)