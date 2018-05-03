FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Richemont technology chief steps down after four months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 3 (Reuters) - Swiss luxury goods group Cie Financiere Richemont SA said Jean-Jacques Van Oosten had resigned as chief technology officer for personal reasons after only four months on the job.

“We respect Dr Jean-Jacques Van Oosten’s decision to pursue his career outside the group and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Van Oosten had joined the executive committee only at the start of the year after two decades in the retail and digital sectors. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
