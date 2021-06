ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Luxury goods firm Richemont has acquired Belgian handbag and leather goods maker Delvaux in a private transaction, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

The transaction will have no material financial impact on Richemont’s consolidated net assets or operating results for the upcoming year, Cartier owner Richemont said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)