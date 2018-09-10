Richemont appoints Jerome Lambert as chief executive

GENEVA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Cartier maker Richemont on Monday named group veteran and Chief Operating Officer Jerome Lambert as chief executive officer, reintroducing a job role it scrapped a year and half ago.

“Jerome’s new role sees him taking responsibility for the Group’s future growth at a time when consumer habits are changing significantly,” Richemont’s controlling shareholder and Chairman Johann Rupert was quoted as saying in a statement.

“As we position the Group to meet these challenges, he will lead the development of strategic plans reflecting the long-term objectives and priorities established by the Board,” Rupert said, adding Lambert would be “first among equals” in Richemont’s senior executive committee. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Maria Sheahan)