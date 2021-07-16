Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Richemont Q1 sales more than double helped by jewellery, Americas

By Reuters Staff

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - Cartier maker Richemont said constant currency sales more than doubled in the three months to June 30, helped by a strong performance in the Americas, particularly for its jewellery brands.

Sales grew to 4.397 billion euros ($5.19 billion) in the first quarter, the world’s second-biggest luxury goods group said in a statement on Friday.

They were also 22% higher at constant currency than in the same quarter in 2019, before COVID-19 hit. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

