FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
May 18, 2018 / 5:49 AM / in 38 minutes

Richemont says could do more M&A, net profit misses poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 18 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont said on Friday it could target strategic investments and divestments after organic sales rose 8 percent in constant currency terms in its fiscal year to March, helped by buoyant jewellery sales.

“Our long-term approach does not preclude us from targeting strategic investments and divestments, as we have demonstrated over the past year,” the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said in a statement on Friday.

Net profit rose 1 percent to 1.221 billion euros ($1.44 billion), well below a 1.719 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, partly due to inventory buy-backs of watches of 203 million euros in 2017/18. ($1 = 0.8468 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.