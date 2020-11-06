Richemont counts on online and China after first-half profit slides

FILE PHOTO: High-end jewellery is displayed at a Cartier store on Place Vendome in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

ZURICH (Reuters) - Richemont CFR.S said on Friday it saw a marked improvement in the second quarter thanks to online retail sales and China after the Cartier jewellery maker's net profit fell 82% in the six months to Sept. 30 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit business.

Richemont and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba 9988.HK said late on Thursday they were investing $1.1 billion - $550 million each - in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch FTCH.N and its new Chinese marketplace.

Luxury goods groups have seen sales recover in the quarter to September, helped by a surge in e-commerce, but new lockdowns in Europe don’t bode well for the rest of the year.

“A strong presence in China and an acceleration in digital initiatives have partially mitigated the consequences of temporary store closures and a halt in tourism worldwide,” Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement.

The Geneva-based group posted a net profit of 159 million euros ($187.9 million) for its first half to Sept. 30, hit by higher losses at online distributors YNAP and Watchfinder.

Sales were down 2% in constant currency in the quarter to September, after a 47% decline in the three months to June.

($1 = 0.8463 euros)