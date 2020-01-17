UPDATE 1-Richemont sales growth slows as Hong Kong unrest weighs

(Adds details and background)

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sales growth at luxury goods group Richemont slowed as political unrest in Hong Kong weighed on turnover in the three months to Dec. 31, the Swiss group said on Friday.

Sales at constant currencies increased 4% in the third quarter of Richemont’s fiscal year to 4.16 billion euros ($4.63 billion), the world’s second-biggest luxury goods group said. They had risen 6% at constant currencies in the first half.

At actual exchange rates, sales rose 6% in the quarter.

Richemont said sales grew in all regions except Japan. Sales in Europe advanced 9%, benefiting from favourable comparative numbers and strong sales in most markets.

Sales in Asia Pacific increased 2%, driven by double-digit sales growth in China and Korea, which more than offset a “severe sales contraction in Hong Kong”.

Sales in the Americas rose 5% and by 3% in the Middle East and Africa, while sales in Japan fell 7%, hit by lower tourist spending given a strong yen and an October 2019 value added tax increase that benefited first-half sales.

Swiss watchmakers are facing a severe decline in their No. 1 market Hong Kong, shaken by pro-democracy protests, while geopolitical tensions in other parts of the world and a profound reshaping of the watch retail network have also hit sales.

Richemont, with its high-end IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre timepieces, is less exposed than peer Swatch Group to competition from smartwatches, and has up to now been able to offset sluggish luxury watch sales thanks to its strong presence in the fast-growing jewellery category.

But the integration of online distributors Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) and Watchfinder bought to boost digital sales takes time and costs money, and rival LVMH’s $16.2 billion takeover of U.S. jeweller Tiffany is seen as a potential threat to Richemont’s flagship brand Cartier.