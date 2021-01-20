Richemont fiscal Q3 sales rise helped by Cartier and Asia

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont posted a 5% increase in sales in constant currencies for the three months to Dec. 31, as strong growth in Asia Pacific and the Middle East offset declines in the Americas and Europe.

“The 14% sales progression at the Jewellery Maisons was supported by good jewellery and watch sales at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels,” the maker of IWC watches and Cartier jewellery said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)