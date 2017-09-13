FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richemont sales beat poll, no word on new watchmaking head
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 13, 2017 / 5:45 AM / a month ago

Richemont sales beat poll, no word on new watchmaking head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cartier-maker Richemont said its sales rose by a better-than-expected 12 percent at constant currency in the five months to Aug. 31, helped by easy comparables and a strong performance in its jewellery business.

The world’s No.2 luxury goods group and peer Swatch Group are emerging from a long period of declining sales caused by the collapse of the Hong Kong market and fewer Chinese tourists travelling to Europe’s luxury shopping hubs.

Richemont did not comment on expectations for the coming months, or nominate a successor to head its watchmaking business, including brands IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre, ahead of its annual general meeting in Geneva later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.