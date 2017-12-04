FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's Richter sees no link between liver damage and Esmya medicine
Sections
Featured
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuela
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exclusive
Energy & Environment
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Commentary
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 4, 2017 / 10:57 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Hungary's Richter sees no link between liver damage and Esmya medicine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter’s clinical data indicate no demonstrable link between liver damage cases and treatment with its uterine fibroid medicine Esmya, the firm said on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a review of Esmya after four reports of serious liver injury, three of which ended in liver transplantation, in patients treated with the medicine.

“Based on the clinical data at our disposal, we consider that there is no demonstrable link between liver damage and treatment with Esmya,” spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke said, adding that Richter believed the product should not be suspended. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.