IN BRIEF: ‘Whales v. Lobster Lines’ lawsuit won’t wait, judge rules

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has scuttled the U.S. government’s hopes of pausing litigation over the effects of lobster fishing on the North Atlantic right whale, saying that “harm to a critically endangered species hangs in the balance.”

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Thursday denied the National Marine Fisheries Service’s motion to stay the lawsuit filed in January 2018 by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Law Foundation, Defenders of Wildlife and Humane Society of the United States.

