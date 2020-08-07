Property portal Rightmove first-half earnings fall on COVID-19 hit

Aug 7 (Reuters) - UK property website Rightmove Plc reported a lower first-half operating profit on Friday, as the coronavirus outbreak halted property deals, hammering agents and developers who are its main clients.

The company said its average revenue per advertiser fell 34% to 712 pounds ($934.64) per month for the six months ended June 30, whereas operating profit slid to 61.7 million pounds, compared with 108.2 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)