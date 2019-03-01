Rightmove shares fall on slowing full-year profit growth

March 1 (Reuters) - Property website Rightmove Plc on Friday reported its slowest full-year underlying operating profit growth in nine years, sending its shares down nearly 7 percent.

The company’s shares were the biggest loser on UK’s blue-chip index and were down 6.7 percent at 449.6 pence.

Rightmove’s underlying operating profit rose 10 percent to 203 million pounds ($268.65 million) for the year ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7556 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)