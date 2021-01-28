More law firms ace Human Rights Campaign's test for LGBTQ practices

More than 130 top law firms received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s latest Corporate Equality Index, which rates businesses’ efforts, policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.

Nearly 1,150 corporations actively participated in the CEI, including 166 law firms, the HRC Foundation said Thursday. Last year, 152 law firms were involved in the survey.

