Rimon expands its not-quite virtual footprint with offices in London, Paris

Law firm Rimon launched new locations in London and Paris in the past month, building on an international expansion that has picked up speed.

“We have always wanted to be a global law firm since the beginning,” said Michael Moradzadeh, founding partner and chief executive of the firm. Rimon expanded into Sydney, Dubai, Berlin and Bogota in 2020, a year in which the firm posted a 53% increase in revenue from 2019.

