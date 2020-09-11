Big Law alternatives Rimon, FisherBroyles snap up D.C. partners

Cloud-based law firms Rimon Law and FisherBroyles each brought on new partners in Washington, D.C., this week in what continues to be a busy year for virtual and hybrid firms adding talent from Big Law and other traditional firms.

Rimon, which has office space but whose lawyers can work from anywhere, brought on Katie Hyman from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, where she was counsel. FisherBroyles, a 250-person, partner-only firm, has added Bob Ellerbrock, who was most recently an attorney at Ogletree Deakins.

